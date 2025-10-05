BTSC JE Recruitment 2025: Over 2700 Junior Engineer Vacancies Announced in Bihar

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025(Image-BTSC Official)
BTSC: Recruitment for the posts of Junior Engineer has been announced in Bihar. The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced a bumper recruitment for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE). The commission has issued a notice in this regard. According to the short notice issued, a total of 2747 posts will be filled through this recruitment. The detailed notification will be released on October 15, 2025, on the official website of the commission, btsc.bihar.gov.in.
The online application process for BTSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2025 will commence on October 15, 2025, and conclude on November 15, 2025. Candidates can fill out the online application form by visiting the commission's website, btsc.bihar.gov.in. It is advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying.
Junior Engineer (Civil)
Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
Junior Engineer (Electrical)
Junior Engineer (Civil)- 2591 posts
Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- 70 posts
Junior Engineer (Electrical)- 86 posts
Total number of posts - 2747
Regarding educational qualification for the recruitment, candidates must possess at least a three-year diploma in the relevant trade of Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical Engineering from a recognised institution. Additionally, candidates with a B.E. or B.Tech degree will also be eligible to apply. As for the age limit, candidates must be between 18 and 37 years of age to apply. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.
The selection of candidates will be primarily based on a written examination and document verification. Detailed information regarding the examination will be provided in the notification released on the commission's website. In terms of salary, selected candidates as Junior Engineers in BTSC will be paid as per the Level-7 pay scale of the 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC). The basic salary will range from ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 per month. In addition, other allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA) will also be included.
