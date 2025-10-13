BTSC Recruitment 2025: Over 700 Dental Hygienist Vacancies Announced in Bihar

BTSC has announced recruitment for several posts, including over 700 positions for Dental Hygienists. This presents a golden opportunity for young people in Bihar seeking government jobs. The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced a major recruitment drive for Dental Hygienist positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the commission's official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in. The application process began on October 10, 2025, with the last date for submission set as November 10, 2025. Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying and understand the eligibility criteria, qualifications, and other conditions mentioned therein.
A total of 702 posts will be filled through this recruitment. Of these, 281 posts are reserved for the unreserved category, 70 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 112 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 7 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 127 for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), 84 for Backward Classes (BC), and 21 for women of Backward Classes.
Regarding educational qualifications for this recruitment, candidates must have passed the 10+2 examination with Biology from a recognised board or university. Additionally, a two-year diploma in Dental Hygienist from an institution recognised by the Union or Bihar Government or any other state government is mandatory. The candidate's name must also be registered with the Bihar State Dental Council.
Concerning the age limit, the minimum age for applicants is set at 18 years. The maximum age will be calculated based on August 1, 2025. The maximum age limit for male candidates in the general category is 37 years, while for women in the general category and male and female candidates from the Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class, this limit is set at 40 years. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes are permitted to apply up to the age of 42 years. Age relaxation will also be provided to candidates from reserved categories as per rules. The application fee for candidates of all categories has been fixed at ₹100.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending