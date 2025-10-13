BTSC Recruitment 2025: Over 700 Dental Hygienist Vacancies Announced in Bihar

Concerning the age limit, the minimum age for applicants is set at 18 years. The maximum age will be calculated based on August 1, 2025. The maximum age limit for male candidates in the general category is 37 years, while for women in the general category and male and female candidates from the Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class, this limit is set at 40 years. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes are permitted to apply up to the age of 42 years. Age relaxation will also be provided to candidates from reserved categories as per rules. The application fee for candidates of all categories has been fixed at ₹100.