CA Students: September 2025 Exam Schedule Released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the datesheet for the CA examinations scheduled for September 2025. Details of the exam schedule are available.

May 31, 2025 / 01:06 pm

Patrika Desk

ICAI CA Exam September 2025 (Image Source: Pixels)

ICAI CA Exam September 2025: This news is extremely important for those aspiring to become Chartered Accountants. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the complete schedule for the CA examinations to be held in September 2025. This schedule includes the dates for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final level examinations. Let’s find out the exam dates and other important details.

ICAI CA Exam 2025 Date Sheet: Final Course Exam Dates

The final stage of Chartered Accountancy, the Final course examination, will be conducted in two groups.

Group 1

Paper 1 – 3 September 2025
Paper 2 – 6 September 2025

Paper 3 – 8 September 2025

Group 2

Paper 4 – 10 September 2025

Paper 5 – 12 September 2025

Paper 6 – 14 September 2025
Exam Timings

Papers 1 to 5 – 2 PM to 5 PM
Paper 6 – 2 PM to 6 PM (4-hour paper)

CA Intermediate Exam date 2025: Intermediate Course Exam Dates

The Intermediate course will also be conducted in two groups and is crucial for students preparing for the CA exams.
Group 1

Paper 1 – 4 September 2025

Paper 2 – 7 September 2025

Paper 3 – 9 September 2025

Group 2

Paper 4 – 11 September 2025

Paper 5 – 13 September 2025
Paper 6 – 15 September 2025

Exam Timings

All papers will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

CA Foundation Exam Date 2025: Foundation Course Exam Dates

For students appearing in the CA exam for the first time, the Foundation course exam is the first step. This exam will be conducted in four papers.
Paper 1 – 16 September 2025

Paper 2 – 19 September 2025

Paper 3 – 20 September 2025

Paper 4 – 22 September 2025

Exam Timings

Papers 1 and 2 – 2 PM to 5 PM
Papers 3 and 4 – 2 PM to 4 PM

ICAI CA Exam September 2025: Application Process and Dates

Students wishing to appear for this exam can fill out the online form on the official ICAI website icai.org between 5 July 2025 and 18 July 2025.
How to Download the Exam Datesheet

-Visit the ICAI website: icai.org

-Click on the ‘Important Announcements’ section

-Tap on the ‘CA Examinations September 2025’ link

-The datesheet will download automatically
-Save a copy for future reference.

Advice for Students

  • Apply on time and start finalising your preparation now.
  • Create your study schedule keeping the datesheet in mind.
  • Keep practicing using past question papers and mock tests.
Note – This exam schedule is based on officially announced information from ICAI. Keep an eye on the ICAI website for any changes or updates.

