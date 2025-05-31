CA Students: September 2025 Exam Schedule Released

ICAI CA Exam 2025 Date Sheet: Final Course Exam Dates The final stage of Chartered Accountancy, the Final course examination, will be conducted in two groups. Group 1 Paper 1 – 3 September 2025

Paper 2 – 6 September 2025 Paper 3 – 8 September 2025 Group 2 Paper 4 – 10 September 2025 Paper 5 – 12 September 2025 Paper 6 – 14 September 2025

Exam Timings Papers 1 to 5 – 2 PM to 5 PM

Paper 6 – 2 PM to 6 PM (4-hour paper) CA Intermediate Exam date 2025: Intermediate Course Exam Dates The Intermediate course will also be conducted in two groups and is crucial for students preparing for the CA exams.

Group 1 Paper 1 – 4 September 2025 Paper 2 – 7 September 2025 Paper 3 – 9 September 2025 Group 2 Paper 4 – 11 September 2025 Paper 5 – 13 September 2025

Paper 6 – 15 September 2025 Exam Timings All papers will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. CA Foundation Exam Date 2025: Foundation Course Exam Dates For students appearing in the CA exam for the first time, the Foundation course exam is the first step. This exam will be conducted in four papers.

Paper 1 – 16 September 2025 Paper 2 – 19 September 2025 Paper 3 – 20 September 2025 Paper 4 – 22 September 2025 Exam Timings Papers 1 and 2 – 2 PM to 5 PM

Papers 3 and 4 – 2 PM to 4 PM ICAI CA Exam September 2025: Application Process and Dates Students wishing to appear for this exam can fill out the online form on the official ICAI website icai.org between 5 July 2025 and 18 July 2025.

How to Download the Exam Datesheet -Visit the ICAI website: icai.org -Click on the ‘Important Announcements’ section -Tap on the ‘CA Examinations September 2025’ link -The datesheet will download automatically