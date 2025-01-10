Canara Bank Vacancy 2025: Officer posts announced

Canara Bank Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for these many posts Through this recruitment, 60 positions are to be filled. Under Specialist Officers, the bank is recruiting for various posts including Data Analyst, Data Mining Expert, Network Administrative Officer IT, Data Scientist, Application Developer, System Administrator, and more.

Canara Bank Vacancy: Required Qualifications Candidates interested in applying for this recruitment should possess a graduation degree, B.E/B.Tech, or B.E/B.Tech in IT from a recognised university. Relevant experience in the field is also required depending on the post. This job is not permanent but will be on a contract basis.

Candidates for the Specialist Officer posts will be selected based on a written examination and an interview. The maximum age limit for applicants should be 35 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 December 2024. Selected candidates will be paid an annual salary of ₹18 lakhs to ₹27 lakhs. The salary will be based on the candidate’s qualifications and experience.