scriptCanara Bank Vacancy 2025: Officer posts announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Canara Bank Vacancy 2025: Officer posts announced

Candidates for the Specialist Officer posts will be selected based on a written examination and an interview.

New DelhiJan 10, 2025 / 01:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Canara Bank Vacancy 2025

Canara Bank Vacancy 2025

Canara Bank Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for candidates aspiring to work in a government bank. Canara Bank has announced recruitment for the post of Specialist Officers. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment and possess the necessary qualifications can apply online at the official website canarabank.com. The last date for applying is 24 January 2025. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Canara Bank Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for these many posts

Through this recruitment, 60 positions are to be filled. Under Specialist Officers, the bank is recruiting for various posts including Data Analyst, Data Mining Expert, Network Administrative Officer IT, Data Scientist, Application Developer, System Administrator, and more.

Canara Bank Vacancy: Required Qualifications

Candidates interested in applying for this recruitment should possess a graduation degree, B.E/B.Tech, or B.E/B.Tech in IT from a recognised university. Relevant experience in the field is also required depending on the post. This job is not permanent but will be on a contract basis.
Candidates for the Specialist Officer posts will be selected based on a written examination and an interview. The maximum age limit for applicants should be 35 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 December 2024. Selected candidates will be paid an annual salary of ₹18 lakhs to ₹27 lakhs. The salary will be based on the candidate’s qualifications and experience.

News / Education News / Canara Bank Vacancy 2025: Officer posts announced

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Another Indian-Origin MP Contends for Canadian PM Post

World

Another Indian-Origin MP Contends for Canadian PM Post

in 3 hours

Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

National News

Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

in 2 hours

Sukma Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Retaliatory Fire

National News

Sukma Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Retaliatory Fire

in 2 hours

PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

National News

PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

in 5 hours

Latest Education News

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Cards: Release Date and Download Process

Education News

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Cards: Release Date and Download Process

in 37 minutes

CTET December 2024 Results Released: Check Your Score Online

Education News

CTET December 2024 Results Released: Check Your Score Online

17 hours ago

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam City Slip 2024 Released

Education News

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam City Slip 2024 Released

17 hours ago

UPSC CDS I Merit List 2024 Released: 590 Candidates Shortlisted

Education News

UPSC CDS I Merit List 2024 Released: 590 Candidates Shortlisted

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.