Excellent Career Opportunities in Yoga: Get a Job with These 5 Courses

In recent years, yoga has gained immense popularity among the youth. India and many other countries are now offering yoga education. Let’s take a look at the various courses available in this field.

In recent years, yoga has gained immense popularity among the youth. Not only in India but around the world, yoga is positively impacting people’s lives. As a result, the demand for professionals in this field has increased. Many colleges and universities are now offering yoga-related courses, ranging from short-term to master’s degrees.

Diploma Courses in Yoga

This is a six-month to one-year course. Only 12th-pass students can apply for this course. Students will learn about yoga science, Patanjali yoga sutras, natural medicine, mental health, and more.

Certificate Course

This is also a short-term course, and upon completion, a certificate is awarded. This course is based on hourly or short-duration sessions. After completing this course, you can open your institute.

BEd in Yoga

To pursue a BEd in Yoga, candidates must be graduates with at least 50% marks. Only those who meet this criteria can apply for this course.

BA and MA in Yoga

You can also pursue a BA in Yoga, which is a three-year course. Students will learn about the fundamentals of Ayurveda and other ancient sciences. Additionally, you can pursue an MA in Yoga, which is a two-year course, for higher education in yoga.

BSc and MSc in Yoga

There are also BSc and MSc degrees in Yoga. This is slightly different from BA and MA. In this course, students will learn about yoga science. To pursue a BSc or MSc in Yoga, you must have 50% marks in 12th standard with a science background.

