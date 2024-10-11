Excellent Career Opportunities in Yoga: Get a Job with These 5 Courses

Diploma Courses in Yoga This is a six-month to one-year course. Only 12th-pass students can apply for this course. Students will learn about yoga science, Patanjali yoga sutras, natural medicine, mental health, and more.

Certificate Course This is also a short-term course, and upon completion, a certificate is awarded. This course is based on hourly or short-duration sessions. After completing this course, you can open your institute. BEd in Yoga To pursue a BEd in Yoga, candidates must be graduates with at least 50% marks. Only those who meet this criteria can apply for this course.

BA and MA in Yoga You can also pursue a BA in Yoga, which is a three-year course. Students will learn about the fundamentals of Ayurveda and other ancient sciences. Additionally, you can pursue an MA in Yoga, which is a two-year course, for higher education in yoga.