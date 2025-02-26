CBSE 10th board exam changes: Students to get two chances to pass

Feedback by 9th MarchIt was officially stated that the draft criteria will now be placed in the public domain, and stakeholders can provide their feedback by March 9th. The policy will then be finalised. According to the draft criteria, the first phase of the exam will be held from February 17th to March 6th, while the second phase will be held from May 5th to
A senior board official said that both exams will be conducted based on the entire syllabus, and candidates will be allocated the same exam centre for both attempts. The examination fee will be increased and collected for both exams at the time of application.
Current SystemCurrently, board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are held between February and March. During Covid, CBSE had divided the board exams into two sessions as a one-time measure. However, the board reverted to the traditional year-end exam format the following year.
Five Questions You May Have1- Is it mandatory to take the exam both times?
No, it will depend on the students. They can appear in the exam once or twice. Also, if they do not perform well in a subject, they can retake that subject in the second exam.
Board exams will be held twice a year, but practical and internal assessments will be conducted only once a year. 3- Will the syllabi for both exams be different?
Both exams will be based on the entire syllabus. The exam format will be the same.
If a student takes the exam twice, the better result will be considered final. For example, if the marks are lower in the second exam, the marks of the first exam will be considered final.
Registration for both exams will have to be done at the same time. If the option to take the exam twice is chosen, the fee will be collected together. This clearly indicates that the exam fee will increase.