CBSE Announces Major Syllabus Overhaul for Classes 10 and 12, Including Mandatory AI Education

One Skill-Based Subject from Three is Mandatory The board has revised the syllabus for classes 10 and 12. Class 10 students must now choose one skill-based subject from three options: Computer Application, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, English is mandatory as one language subject. Students can choose their language in class 9 or 10.

Result Calculation in Case of Failure in Main Subjects A significant change is that if a student fails in a main subject like Science, Mathematics, Social Science, or a language, a skill-based subject or an optional language can be substituted for result calculation in the final outcome.

Key Changes in Class 12 Syllabus The class 12 syllabus also features significant revisions. Changes have been made to Mathematics, Social Science, Humanities, Languages, Science, Skill Subjects, General Studies, and Health & PHE (Physical Education). Four new skill-based subjects have been added: Land Transport Associate, Electronics and Hardware, Physical Activity Trainer, and Design Thinking and Innovation. This will promote practical education and vocational skills.