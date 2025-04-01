scriptCBSE Announces Major Syllabus Overhaul for Classes 10 and 12, Including Mandatory AI Education | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CBSE Announces Major Syllabus Overhaul for Classes 10 and 12, Including Mandatory AI Education

Along with syllabus changes, the CBSE has also revised the grading criteria for both classes 10 and 12.

BharatApr 01, 2025 / 02:43 pm

Patrika Desk

CBSE syllabus Major Changes
CBSE Syllabus Major Changes: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented significant changes to the syllabus for classes 10 and 12. These changes aim to expand the CBSE’s academic framework and promote skill-based education, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). For class 10 students, a skill-based subject has been made mandatory.

One Skill-Based Subject from Three is Mandatory

The board has revised the syllabus for classes 10 and 12. Class 10 students must now choose one skill-based subject from three options: Computer Application, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, English is mandatory as one language subject. Students can choose their language in class 9 or 10.

Result Calculation in Case of Failure in Main Subjects

A significant change is that if a student fails in a main subject like Science, Mathematics, Social Science, or a language, a skill-based subject or an optional language can be substituted for result calculation in the final outcome.

Key Changes in Class 12 Syllabus

The class 12 syllabus also features significant revisions. Changes have been made to Mathematics, Social Science, Humanities, Languages, Science, Skill Subjects, General Studies, and Health & PHE (Physical Education). Four new skill-based subjects have been added: Land Transport Associate, Electronics and Hardware, Physical Activity Trainer, and Design Thinking and Innovation. This will promote practical education and vocational skills.

Revised Grading Criteria

Along with syllabus changes, the CBSE has also revised the grading criteria for both classes 10 and 12. A 9-point grading system will be used to convert marks into grades. Class 10 students will have two board exams per year, one in February and another in April. Class 12 exams will remain annual, commencing in February.

News / Education News / CBSE Announces Major Syllabus Overhaul for Classes 10 and 12, Including Mandatory AI Education

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces 5,000 Water ATMs, Hikes Infrastructure Charges

Political

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces 5,000 Water ATMs, Hikes Infrastructure Charges

in 3 hours

Jharkhand: Two goods trains collide head-on, two dead

National News

Jharkhand: Two goods trains collide head-on, two dead

in 34 minutes

MP Weather Alert: Hailstorms, Strong Winds, and Rain Forecast Until April 4th

Bhopal

MP Weather Alert: Hailstorms, Strong Winds, and Rain Forecast Until April 4th

26 minutes ago

Government Employees to Receive Dearness Allowance Based on 7th Pay Commission

News Bulletin

Government Employees to Receive Dearness Allowance Based on 7th Pay Commission

in 23 minutes

Latest Education News

CBSE Announces Major Syllabus Overhaul for Classes 10 and 12, Including Mandatory AI Education

Education News

CBSE Announces Major Syllabus Overhaul for Classes 10 and 12, Including Mandatory AI Education

in 5 hours

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Released: Check Now

Education News

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Released: Check Now

in 5 hours

Rajasthan government teachers hit hard as department scraps this post; order issued

Political

Rajasthan government teachers hit hard as department scraps this post; order issued

14 hours ago

Noida Metro Offers Jobs with High Salaries, Apply Offline by 21 April

Jobs

Noida Metro Offers Jobs with High Salaries, Apply Offline by 21 April

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.