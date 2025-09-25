CBSE Board Exams 2026: Five Key Changes Announced

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a tentative datesheet for the class 10 and 12 board examinations. Class 10 exams will commence on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, and conclude on 18 March 2026. The CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination 2026 (Class 12) will be held from 17 February 2026 to 4 April 2026.
A significant change this year is the introduction of a two-board examination system for class 10 students. This is designed to support students who fail or miss a subject, saving their academic year and reducing stress. This year, over 4.5 million students are expected to appear for the CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations.