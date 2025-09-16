Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Key Guidelines and Eligibility Criteria

If a student is going to appear for the Class 10th or 12th board examinations in 2026, it is essential to be aware of these rules and regulations. Before appearing for the exam, it is crucial to keep these points in mind.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

CBSE Board (Image: AI)

CBSE Exam Rules 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formulated essential guidelines for class 10 and class 12 board examinations. With the twice-a-year examination system, students and schools must now be aware of eligibility, attendance, internal assessment, and subject-related information.

Requirements to Appear For Board Exams

Attendance

A minimum of 75% attendance is mandatory to appear for the examination.

Check Documents

Check documents such as Aadhaar card, previous class mark sheet, photograph, and signature in advance. Forms may be rejected for any discrepancies.

Internal Assessment

Internal assessment is a crucial part of the evaluation system under NEP 2020. If a student does not attend school, their internal assessment will not be completed, and their result will not be declared.

Optional Subject

In class 10, students can choose a maximum of two additional subjects besides the five compulsory subjects. In class 12, only one additional subject is permitted.

Compartment

Regular students who had previously opted for an optional subject but were placed in the compartment or necessary repeat category can appear in these subjects as private candidates under the respective category.

