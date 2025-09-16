CBSE Board Exams 2026: Key Guidelines and Eligibility Criteria

CBSE Exam Rules 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formulated essential guidelines for class 10 and class 12 board examinations. With the twice-a-year examination system, students and schools must now be aware of eligibility, attendance, internal assessment, and subject-related information.
A minimum of 75% attendance is mandatory to appear for the examination.
Check documents such as Aadhaar card, previous class mark sheet, photograph, and signature in advance. Forms may be rejected for any discrepancies.
Internal assessment is a crucial part of the evaluation system under NEP 2020. If a student does not attend school, their internal assessment will not be completed, and their result will not be declared.
In class 10, students can choose a maximum of two additional subjects besides the five compulsory subjects. In class 12, only one additional subject is permitted.
Regular students who had previously opted for an optional subject but were placed in the compartment or necessary repeat category can appear in these subjects as private candidates under the respective category.