CBSE Board Exams 2026: Rote Learning Won't Work Anymore, Pattern Changed – Know How to Score Well

How to Prepare for CBSE Board Exams 2026: If you are appearing for the CBSE Board 2026 exams, or if someone from your household will be taking the exam this year, this news is a significant warning. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it clear that the old ways of studying will no longer suffice. The board has increased the difficulty level for the 2026 examinations and introduced a major change in the question paper pattern.