CBSE Board Exams 2026: Twice-Yearly Exams for Class 10

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj explained that this change aims to provide students with better opportunities and flexibility to improve their performance. He stated that students can attempt to improve their marks in any three subjects—Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages—in the second May examination.

Results to be Announced in April and June The results for the first examination in February will be declared in April, while the results for the optional May examination will be released in June. This system will allow students two opportunities to improve their performance within a single academic year.

Internal Assessment Only Once Under the new rules, Internal Assessment will be conducted only once throughout the year. This will reduce the additional pressure of assessment on students and teachers, making the process more transparent and streamlined.

Decision in Line with the New Education Policy This change aligns with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to make board examinations less stressful and more flexible. The policy recommended that students should have the opportunity to take board examinations twice a year.

Special Provision for Cold-Affected Areas The CBSE clarified that students studying in cold-affected areas will be given the option to appear in either one phase of the examination to avoid weather disruptions affecting their performance.