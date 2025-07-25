CBSE Caps Class Size: Maximum 40 Students Per Section

CBSE has clarified that under no circumstances can more than 45 students be admitted to a section. The board states that this rule is crucial for maintaining teaching quality and avoiding overcrowding. If a school creates a section with up to 45 students, it must ensure certain minimum physical facilities. Under clause 4.8 of the CBSE Affiliation Bye-laws 2018, the minimum size of a classroom should be 500 square feet. Also, at least 1 square metre of space should be available per student. CBSE has also suggested that schools prepare their infrastructure to implement the 40-student limit in the future, which may involve constructing new classrooms or expanding existing ones.