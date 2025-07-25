CBSE Caps Class Size: Maximum 40 Students Per Section

The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has issued a crucial guideline for schools and students. The board has reiterated that the maximum number of students per section, from classes 1 to 12, should be 40. However, this limit can be increased to 45 under specific circumstances.
This move aims to maintain the quality of education in classrooms.
CBSE clarified that ideally, a section should have only 40 students. This not only improves the learning environment but also allows teachers to give individual attention to each student.
However, considering requests from several schools for allowing more students in specific cases, CBSE has decided to grant limited exemptions.
CBSE has outlined specific situations where an exemption of up to 45 students per section may be granted. These situations include:
Parents' Transfer: Especially for children of employees working in government, defence, public sector undertakings, or the private sector, requiring admission to a new school due to transfers.
Repeaters: Students repeating the same class for any reason.
Students affected by serious illness: Whose education has been disrupted due to health reasons.
Students transitioning from hostel to day scholar: Requiring a school change due to changes in accommodation.
Students seeking academic improvement: Wishing to re-enroll in the same class to improve their studies, provided no other option is available.
If a school wishes to admit more than 40 students, they must follow the prescribed procedure.
Classes 9 to 12: The reason for admitting additional students must be uploaded to the CBSE portal. It should also be mentioned in the school's admission and withdrawal register.
Classes 1 to 8: The reason will only be recorded in the register, but the relevant information must be uploaded to the CBSE's OASIS portal.
Regional Office Permission: Before admitting transfer or repeater category students during the session, permission must be obtained from the concerned CBSE regional office.
CBSE has clarified that under no circumstances can more than 45 students be admitted to a section. The board states that this rule is crucial for maintaining teaching quality and avoiding overcrowding. If a school creates a section with up to 45 students, it must ensure certain minimum physical facilities. Under clause 4.8 of the CBSE Affiliation Bye-laws 2018, the minimum size of a classroom should be 500 square feet. Also, at least 1 square metre of space should be available per student. CBSE has also suggested that schools prepare their infrastructure to implement the 40-student limit in the future, which may involve constructing new classrooms or expanding existing ones.