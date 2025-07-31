CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result: When Will It Be Released?

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the Class 10 compartment examination on 22 July 2025. The examination commenced on 15 July. Students who appeared for the exam are now awaiting their results.
Based on previous years, the results are typically released in the last week of July or the first week of August. For instance, in 2024, the results were declared on 5 August, and in 2023, on 4 August. However, in 2022, the results were released on 9 September. This year's compartment examination was based on the same syllabus as the regular board examination 2024-25.
To view your result, first visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in.
On the official website, click on the “Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025” link.
Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.
Your result will then be displayed on the screen.
Download, save, and print it for future reference.
Regarding the CBSE Class 10 result, a total of 2,385,079 students registered for the Class 10 examination this year. Of these, 2,371,939 students appeared for the examination. The number of successful students was 2,221,636. The pass percentage was 93.66%. The board examination was conducted this year from 15 February to 18 March 2025 in pen-paper mode. Students appeared for the examination in 84 subjects.
2025: 93.66%
2024: 93.60%
2023: 93.12%
2022: 94.40%
2021: 99.04%
2020: 91.46%