CBSE Exam Tips: Board Exams Start 15 February, From Admit Card Download to Preparation, These Tips Will Help

When do the exams begin? The CBSE board 10th-class examination will be held between 15 February and 18 March, and the 12th-class examination will be held between 15 February and 4 April 2025. The CBSE board examination will commence at 10:30 AM. The examination will be held in a single shift. Students are advised to reach the examination centre one hour before the commencement of the examination.

How to download the admit card – Visit the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in – On the home page, you will see the Pariksha Sangam option, click on it, or you can also directly go to the CBSE Pariksha Sangam website parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

– Click on the ‘Pre Exam Activity’ option – A new page will open; here, click on the admit card option – Now the login page will open, log in by entering your login credentials

– Now the admit card link will appear; download it Special instructions for students – No student will be allowed entry into the examination centre after 10:00 AM – All students should come in school uniform and bring their ID card

– Bring a hard copy of the admit card – Check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully – Mobile phones and other electronic items are prohibited – Students should refrain from spreading rumours or sharing any examination-related material on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and Twitter

Information to be included on the admit card The admit card issued by the CBSE board for classes 10th and 12th will contain the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre information, subject-wise exam date, examination time, and reporting time, etc.

Tips that will be useful in the board examination (CBSE Board Exam Tips) – Cover the high-weightage chapters as much as possible – Solve as many NCERT questions as possible and practice the previous year’s questions

– Set a timetable for all subjects and study accordingly – Prepare key points and formulas for quick revision