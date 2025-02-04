scriptCBSE Exam Tips: Board Exams Start 15 February, From Admit Card Download to Preparation, These Tips Will Help | Latest News | Patrika News
CBSE Exam Tips: Board Exams Start 15 February, From Admit Card Download to Preparation, These Tips Will Help

CBSE Exam Tips: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th and 12th board examinations are scheduled to commence on 15 February. The board has released the admit cards for the examination.

BharatFeb 04, 2025 / 01:10 pm

Patrika Desk

CBSE Exam Tips
CBSE Exam Tips: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th and 12th board examinations are scheduled to commence on 15 February. The board has released the admit cards for the examination. Candidates appearing for this examination can download their admit cards using the official website. The examination will begin at 10:30 AM.

When do the exams begin?

The CBSE board 10th-class examination will be held between 15 February and 18 March, and the 12th-class examination will be held between 15 February and 4 April 2025. The CBSE board examination will commence at 10:30 AM. The examination will be held in a single shift. Students are advised to reach the examination centre one hour before the commencement of the examination.

How to download the admit card

– Visit the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in

– On the home page, you will see the Pariksha Sangam option, click on it, or you can also directly go to the CBSE Pariksha Sangam website parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in
– Click on the ‘Pre Exam Activity’ option

– A new page will open; here, click on the admit card option

– Now the login page will open, log in by entering your login credentials
– Now the admit card link will appear; download it

Special instructions for students

No student will be allowed entry into the examination centre after 10:00 AM

All students should come in school uniform and bring their ID card
Bring a hard copy of the admit card

Check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully

Mobile phones and other electronic items are prohibited

Students should refrain from spreading rumours or sharing any examination-related material on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and Twitter

Information to be included on the admit card

The admit card issued by the CBSE board for classes 10th and 12th will contain the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre information, subject-wise exam date, examination time, and reporting time, etc.

Tips that will be useful in the board examination (CBSE Board Exam Tips)

Cover the high-weightage chapters as much as possible

Solve as many NCERT questions as possible and practice the previous year’s questions
Set a timetable for all subjects and study accordingly

Prepare key points and formulas for quick revision

