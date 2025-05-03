CBSE Result Changes: Students Can Now View Answer Sheets Before Re-evaluation

According to current CBSE regulations, previously, applications for verification or re-evaluation were submitted first, only after which students were shown photocopies of their answer sheets. Under the new change, after the results are released, students can view photocopies of their answer sheets and then apply for either verification or re-evaluation. CBSE has issued a notice informing students about this.

Answer Sheets can be viewed after Result Declaration In the issued notice, CBSE stated that this new system will allow students to view their answer sheets before applying for re-checking, giving them clear information about the marks awarded, specific comments, and any errors. CBSE stated that after obtaining a photocopy of the answer sheet, the candidate can apply for either verification of marks or re-evaluation, or both.

Now, after the results are released, students will be allowed to view their answer sheets. Students will be permitted to view photocopies of their answer sheets before verification or re-evaluation. CBSE has not confirmed the date and time for the Class 10th and 12th board exam results, 2025. However, both results are expected to be released on the same day.