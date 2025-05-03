CBSE Result Changes: Students Can Now View Answer Sheets Before Re-evaluation

scriptCBSE Result Changes: Students Can Now View Answer Sheets Before Re-evaluation | Latest News | Patrika News
CBSE Result Changes: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented some changes to its results process this year. These changes pertain to post-result activities.

CBSE Result Changes: Students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are eagerly awaiting their results. The CBSE has implemented some changes this year regarding the results. CBSE has altered post-result activities. Students are now permitted to obtain photocopies of their answer sheets before applying for verification or re-evaluation.
According to current CBSE regulations, previously, applications for verification or re-evaluation were submitted first, only after which students were shown photocopies of their answer sheets. Under the new change, after the results are released, students can view photocopies of their answer sheets and then apply for either verification or re-evaluation. CBSE has issued a notice informing students about this.

In the issued notice, CBSE stated that this new system will allow students to view their answer sheets before applying for re-checking, giving them clear information about the marks awarded, specific comments, and any errors. CBSE stated that after obtaining a photocopy of the answer sheet, the candidate can apply for either verification of marks or re-evaluation, or both.
Now, after the results are released, students will be allowed to view their answer sheets. Students will be permitted to view photocopies of their answer sheets before verification or re-evaluation. CBSE has not confirmed the date and time for the Class 10th and 12th board exam results, 2025. However, both results are expected to be released on the same day.

After the CBSE 10th and 12th class results are released, you can view them on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Students can also view their results through the UMANG app and SMS.

