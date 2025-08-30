Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

CBSE Students Can Now Contribute to Board Podcasts and Digital Content

CBSE has offered students of classes 9 to 12 the opportunity to participate in its podcasts and digital content creation. This initiative will allow students to showcase their talents and become a part of the board's official digital content.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

CBSE News Update
CBSE News Update (Image: Gemini)

CBSE News Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has offered a unique opportunity to students from classes 9 to 12. The board has requested schools to nominate students to participate in its podcast and digital outreach programme. This initiative aims to make learning materials more accessible and engaging for students.

Why is CBSE undertaking this initiative?

CBSE already produces in-house podcasts on academic and counselling-related topics, available on YouTube and other platforms. The board now wants to incorporate students' voices and experiences into these podcasts and social media content. This will involve sharing short videos, audio interactions, discussions, and testimonials from students.

Which students will get this opportunity?

  • Students with good speaking skills and the confidence to express their views.
  • Participation is voluntary.
  • Written consent from both students and parents is required, to be submitted through the school.

Nomination Process

CBSE has asked schools to share the names and brief profiles of selected students through a Google Form. Schools have been given 10 days from the date of the circular to submit this information.

Benefits for Students

This initiative will provide students with a platform to showcase their talents and become part of CBSE's digital content. It will boost their creativity, confidence, and communication skills.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

30 Aug 2025 12:29 pm

Education News / CBSE Students Can Now Contribute to Board Podcasts and Digital Content
