CBSE Students Can Now Contribute to Board Podcasts and Digital Content

CBSE News Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has offered a unique opportunity to students from classes 9 to 12. The board has requested schools to nominate students to participate in its podcast and digital outreach programme. This initiative aims to make learning materials more accessible and engaging for students.
CBSE already produces in-house podcasts on academic and counselling-related topics, available on YouTube and other platforms. The board now wants to incorporate students' voices and experiences into these podcasts and social media content. This will involve sharing short videos, audio interactions, discussions, and testimonials from students.
CBSE has asked schools to share the names and brief profiles of selected students through a Google Form. Schools have been given 10 days from the date of the circular to submit this information.
This initiative will provide students with a platform to showcase their talents and become part of CBSE's digital content. It will boost their creativity, confidence, and communication skills.