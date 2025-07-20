20 July 2025,

Sunday

Education News

CBSE's STEM Education Push: Why Two-Tiered System for Classes 11 & 12?

CBSE has recently announced that it is working towards implementing two levels of STEM subjects in classes 11 and 12 as well.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

What Is STEM
What Is STEM(AI Generated Image-Gemini)

What Is STEM: India's education system has undergone significant changes in recent years. Especially after the implementation of the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), the educational framework prioritizes modernity, professionalism, and practicality. In line with this, the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) plans to adopt the STEM education system more comprehensively. Let's understand in detail what STEM education is and why CBSE felt the need for it.

What is STEM Education?

STEM is an internationally adopted educational model, whose full form is:

S – Science

T – Technology

E – Engineering

M – Mathematics

The aim of this education system is to provide students with experience-based and practical education, rather than just theoretical knowledge. Under STEM education, students are taught through project-based, problem-solving, and innovation-driven teaching methods. Its focus is on developing critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills, moving away from rote learning.

Why did CBSE need the STEM Model?

CBSE recently announced that it is working towards implementing STEM subjects at two levels in classes 11 and 12. Just as there are two levels (Basic and Standard) for mathematics in class 10, a similar plan is being developed to teach subjects like science and mathematics at easier and advanced levels.

STEM: Several Reasons Behind It

New Education Policy's Approach: According to NEP 2020, it is essential to make education easier and multi-faceted, where students can choose subjects according to their interests and abilities.

Career Preparation: In today's digital age, most career opportunities are in the fields of science, technology, and engineering. STEM education prepares students for the future.

Job Market Demand: Industries need young people who are technically sound and can innovate. The STEM model provides students with innovative thinking and research skills.

International Competition: Developed countries already have STEM education in their education systems. CBSE also wants to provide its students with globally standard education along the same lines.

NEP 2020 Key Points



























S.No.Key ElementDescription
1Early Childhood Care and EducationFocus on early years learning and care
2Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN)Basic reading, writing, and math skills
3Curriculum and Pedagogy in SchoolModernizing school curriculum and teaching

Key Features of STEM Education

Interdisciplinary coordination of subjects

Learning based on real-life problems

Increased use of labs and fieldwork

Use of digital tools and technology

Emphasis on innovation and research

Challenges and Solutions

Although the approach of STEM education is modern and useful, implementing it in a vast country like India is not easy. This requires:

Special training for teachers

Modern laboratories and technical resources

Restructuring of the school curriculum

Informing students and parents about its importance

CBSE is working on all these aspects so that STEM education can be implemented equally in all schools. CBSE is making several changes and updates at the school level under the New Education Policy 2020, which are being updated from time to time.

