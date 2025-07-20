CBSE's STEM Education Push: Why Two-Tiered System for Classes 11 & 12?

What Is STEM: India's education system has undergone significant changes in recent years. Especially after the implementation of the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), the educational framework prioritizes modernity, professionalism, and practicality. In line with this, the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) plans to adopt the STEM education system more comprehensively. Let's understand in detail what STEM education is and why CBSE felt the need for it.