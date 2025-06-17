scriptCCSU Offers Yoga Career Path: Details Inside | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

CCSU Offers Yoga Career Path: Details Inside

With the rising popularity of yoga and yoga instructors today, let’s explore the career options available in this field and where one can pursue relevant studies.

Jun 17, 2025 / 12:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Career Options in Yoga: After the 12th standard, many young people opt for professional courses instead of traditional ones. Today, there are many skill-based courses available. Yoga is one of them. After completing their 12th standard, students can pursue a career in yoga. Along with certificates and diplomas, students can obtain a three-year degree in yoga. Registrations are currently underway at Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCS University) campus and affiliated colleges in Meerut. Diploma, certificate, and degree courses in yoga are also available through open universities.

Yoga Degrees Made Easy at CCSU

Anyone can pursue certificate programs in Asanas, advanced Asanas, Pranayama, and meditation. To register for yoga courses, visit the website www.ccsuniversity.ac.in. The Yoga Science Centre located on the CCSU campus offers graduate and postgraduate courses in yoga. Young people can pursue a two-year MA, a four-year graduation, and a one-year diploma course here. A three-month certificate program in yoga is also available.

Institutes Offering Yoga Studies

  • Uttarakhand Open University
  • Rajarshi Tandon Open University
  • Indira Gandhi National Open University
  • Patanjali University
  • Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
  • Dev Sanskriti University, Uttarakhand
  • Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan, West Bengal
  • Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Uttarakhand
  • Rajasthan University
  • Lucknow University
  • Central University of Kerala
These institutions offer graduate and postgraduate studies in yoga. Along with these, private universities are also offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in yoga.

News / Education News / CCSU Offers Yoga Career Path: Details Inside

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

G7 Shows United Front: Backs Nuclear Ban on Iran, Extends Full Support to Israel

World

G7 Shows United Front: Backs Nuclear Ban on Iran, Extends Full Support to Israel

in 5 hours

Heavy Rainfall Warning for 15 States: IMD Issues Latest Update

National News

Heavy Rainfall Warning for 15 States: IMD Issues Latest Update

in 5 hours

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

World

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

in 1 hour

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

World

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

Last Day to Apply for UPSC NDA and CDS 2

Education News

Last Day to Apply for UPSC NDA and CDS 2

in 5 hours

JoSAA 2025 Counselling: High Demand for CSE Branch in IITs and NITs

Education News

JoSAA 2025 Counselling: High Demand for CSE Branch in IITs and NITs

in 4 hours

UP B.Ed 2025 Results Released: Check Your Result

Education News

UP B.Ed 2025 Results Released: Check Your Result

15 hours ago

Agniveer Admit Cards 2025 Released: Download Now

Education News

Agniveer Admit Cards 2025 Released: Download Now

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.