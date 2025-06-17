CCSU Offers Yoga Career Path: Details Inside

With the rising popularity of yoga and yoga instructors today, let’s explore the career options available in this field and where one can pursue relevant studies.

Career Options in Yoga: After the 12th standard, many young people opt for professional courses instead of traditional ones. Today, there are many skill-based courses available. Yoga is one of them. After completing their 12th standard, students can pursue a career in yoga. Along with certificates and diplomas, students can obtain a three-year degree in yoga. Registrations are currently underway at Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCS University) campus and affiliated colleges in Meerut. Diploma, certificate, and degree courses in yoga are also available through open universities.

Yoga Degrees Made Easy at CCSU Anyone can pursue certificate programs in Asanas, advanced Asanas, Pranayama, and meditation. To register for yoga courses, visit the website www.ccsuniversity.ac.in. The Yoga Science Centre located on the CCSU campus offers graduate and postgraduate courses in yoga. Young people can pursue a two-year MA, a four-year graduation, and a one-year diploma course here. A three-month certificate program in yoga is also available. Institutes Offering Yoga Studies Uttarakhand Open University

Rajarshi Tandon Open University

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Patanjali University

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

Dev Sanskriti University, Uttarakhand

Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan, West Bengal

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Uttarakhand

Rajasthan University

Lucknow University

Central University of Kerala These institutions offer graduate and postgraduate studies in yoga. Along with these, private universities are also offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in yoga.