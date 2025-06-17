CCSU Offers Yoga Career Path: Details Inside

Yoga Degrees Made Easy at CCSU Anyone can pursue certificate programs in Asanas, advanced Asanas, Pranayama, and meditation. To register for yoga courses, visit the website www.ccsuniversity.ac.in. The Yoga Science Centre located on the CCSU campus offers graduate and postgraduate courses in yoga. Young people can pursue a two-year MA, a four-year graduation, and a one-year diploma course here. A three-month certificate program in yoga is also available.
Institutes Offering Yoga Studies
- Uttarakhand Open University
- Rajarshi Tandon Open University
- Indira Gandhi National Open University
- Patanjali University
- Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
- Dev Sanskriti University, Uttarakhand
- Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan, West Bengal
- Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Uttarakhand
- Rajasthan University
- Lucknow University
- Central University of Kerala
These institutions offer graduate and postgraduate studies in yoga. Along with these, private universities are also offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in yoga.