Central Bank Invites Applications for 266 Officer Vacancies Nationwide

Bank Jobs: Number of Vacancies A total of 266 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. All recruitments are for different locations. This includes 123 posts in Ahmedabad, 58 in Chennai, 43 in Guwahati, and 42 in Hyderabad. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.

Central Bank Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates must possess a graduation degree or equivalent qualification in any subject from a recognised university. Candidates with qualifications in Engineering, Medical, Chartered Accountancy, or Cost Accountancy are also eligible to apply. Candidates should also possess relevant work experience and knowledge of the local language of their respective region.