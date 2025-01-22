scriptCentral Bank Invites Applications for 266 Officer Vacancies Nationwide | Central Bank Invites Applications for 266 Officer Vacancies Nationwide | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Central Bank Invites Applications for 266 Officer Vacancies Nationwide

Bank Jobs: This recruitment drive aims to fill 266 positions across various locations, including 123 in Ahmedabad, 58 in Chennai, 43 in Guwahati, and 42 in Hyderabad.

New DelhiJan 22, 2025 / 10:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Central Bank Vacancy 2025

Central Bank Vacancy 2025

Central Bank of India (CBI): The Central Bank of India (CBI) has commenced the application process for recruitment to the posts of Zone Based Officers (ZBOs). The official notification has been released. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 21 January 2025 onwards through the bank’s official website, centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date for application is 9 February 2025. The written examination for this recruitment is likely to be held in March 2025.

Bank Jobs: Number of Vacancies

A total of 266 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. All recruitments are for different locations. This includes 123 posts in Ahmedabad, 58 in Chennai, 43 in Guwahati, and 42 in Hyderabad. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed. Central Bank Vacancy 2025

Central Bank Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess a graduation degree or equivalent qualification in any subject from a recognised university. Candidates with qualifications in Engineering, Medical, Chartered Accountancy, or Cost Accountancy are also eligible to apply. Candidates should also possess relevant work experience and knowledge of the local language of their respective region.

Central Bank Vacancy 2025: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid according to the Assistant Manager Scale-1 salary, which ranges from ₹48,480 to ₹85,920. The selection process includes a written examination and an interview. The written examination will consist of 120 questions related to English, banking knowledge, computer knowledge, and current economic scenario and general awareness. The exam will be of 80 minutes duration.

News / Education News / Central Bank Invites Applications for 266 Officer Vacancies Nationwide

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jalgaon Train Crash: 11 Dead, 11 Injured, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced

National News

Jalgaon Train Crash: 11 Dead, 11 Injured, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced

in 5 hours

Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza Get Threat Emails; Mumbai Police on Alert

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza Get Threat Emails; Mumbai Police on Alert

in 5 hours

Ghaziabad Police Bust Sex Trafficking Ring at Hotel, Arrest Nine Including a 60-Year-Old

UP News

Ghaziabad Police Bust Sex Trafficking Ring at Hotel, Arrest Nine Including a 60-Year-Old

in 5 hours

10th-12th Pre-Board Exam Papers Leaked: Students Find Papers on Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube

Education News

10th-12th Pre-Board Exam Papers Leaked: Students Find Papers on Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube

7 hours ago

Latest Education News

UPSC CSE Prelims Registration Open: Apply Now at upsc.gov.in

Education News

UPSC CSE Prelims Registration Open: Apply Now at upsc.gov.in

2 hours ago

UPSC CSE Prelims Notification to Be Released Today: Steps to Apply

Education News

UPSC CSE Prelims Notification to Be Released Today: Steps to Apply

4 hours ago

Jobs secured with fake certificates in 2013 clerk recruitment, action being planned

Jobs

Jobs secured with fake certificates in 2013 clerk recruitment, action being planned

4 hours ago

10th-12th Pre-Board Exam Papers Leaked: Students Find Papers on Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube

Education News

10th-12th Pre-Board Exam Papers Leaked: Students Find Papers on Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube

7 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.