Central Government to Secure Agniveers’ Futures

Only 25 Percent Secure Army Jobs Since the launch of this scheme by the central government in 2022, approximately 46,000 young people have been recruited into the Army, Navy, and Air Force each year. They serve for four years, after which only 25% are retained. Others must return to civilian life. Former Agniveers are given a 10% reservation during recruitment into central paramilitary forces. While several ministries have offered training, recruitment drives, or skill development programmes, no single department was responsible for coordinating these efforts. This change will see state departments now working with state governments, private companies, and other ministries to ensure that former Agniveers are not left alone.

Recruitment Preparations in Various Departments Besides the Ministry of Home Affairs, several other central government departments are planning to recruit former Agniveers. This will provide these soldiers with a good career option after serving the nation.