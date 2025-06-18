scriptCentral Government to Secure Agniveers’ Futures | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Central Government to Secure Agniveers’ Futures

The central government has tasked the Ministry of Home Affairs with the responsibility of assisting Agniveers in finding employment, pursuing education, and developing their skills.

Jun 18, 2025 / 10:49 am

Patrika Desk

Agniveer Army

अग्निवीर आर्मी प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर (फ्रीपिक)

Agniveer Army: The central government has taken a significant step regarding the future of former Agniveers. The Ministry of Home Affairs has been tasked with assisting them in finding employment, pursuing education, and developing their skills. According to a government notification, amendments have been made to the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961. This includes departments operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs at the state level.

Only 25 Percent Secure Army Jobs

Since the launch of this scheme by the central government in 2022, approximately 46,000 young people have been recruited into the Army, Navy, and Air Force each year. They serve for four years, after which only 25% are retained. Others must return to civilian life. Former Agniveers are given a 10% reservation during recruitment into central paramilitary forces. While several ministries have offered training, recruitment drives, or skill development programmes, no single department was responsible for coordinating these efforts. This change will see state departments now working with state governments, private companies, and other ministries to ensure that former Agniveers are not left alone.

Recruitment Preparations in Various Departments

Besides the Ministry of Home Affairs, several other central government departments are planning to recruit former Agniveers. This will provide these soldiers with a good career option after serving the nation.

What is the Agniveer Scheme?

The Modi government launched a scheme in June 2022 for military recruitment in the Indian Army. Under this, young people are employed on a four-year contract. In 2025, the scheme will have completed three years. Therefore, the central government is working to improve the future prospects of Agniveers.

