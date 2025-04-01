CG Board Exam 2025: Three Subjects' Evaluation Complete in Dhamtari

CG 10th-12th Board Exam 2025: Evaluation complete for three subjects Evaluation of all answer sheets for Geography, Accountancy, and Home Science is complete. Approximately 18,276 class 10 and 11,671 class 12 answer sheets need to be evaluated by 13 April. 350 teachers are on duty for the evaluation process. All centres are under CCTV surveillance.

The evaluation centre in-charge and Girls’ School principal, B. Matthew, stated that in the first phase, answer sheets for Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Vocational Education for class 10, and Hindi, English, History, Geography, Political Science, Physics, Chemistry, Accountancy, Business Studies, Home Science, and Agriculture for class 12 were received for evaluation. In the second phase, commencing on 1 April, Sanskrit answer sheets for class 10 and Economics, Mathematics, and Biology answer sheets for class 12 will be received. Evaluation for the second phase will begin on 4 April.