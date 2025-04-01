scriptCG Board Exam 2025: Three Subjects' Evaluation Complete in Dhamtari | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CG Board Exam 2025: Three Subjects' Evaluation Complete in Dhamtari

CG 10th-12th Board Exam 2025: The 10th and 12th board examinations have concluded in Dhamtari district.

DhamtariApr 01, 2025 / 02:45 pm

Patrika Desk

CG 10th-12th Board Exam 2025: The 10th and 12th board examinations have concluded in Dhamtari district, Chhattisgarh. The evaluation of answer sheets began on 26 March at the Girls’ School. In the first phase, 64,718 answer sheets across various subjects for classes 10 and 12 were to be evaluated. As of 30 March, 21,902 class 10 and 12,869 class 12 answer sheets have been evaluated.

Evaluation of all answer sheets for Geography, Accountancy, and Home Science is complete. Approximately 18,276 class 10 and 11,671 class 12 answer sheets need to be evaluated by 13 April. 350 teachers are on duty for the evaluation process. All centres are under CCTV surveillance.
The evaluation centre in-charge and Girls’ School principal, B. Matthew, stated that in the first phase, answer sheets for Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Vocational Education for class 10, and Hindi, English, History, Geography, Political Science, Physics, Chemistry, Accountancy, Business Studies, Home Science, and Agriculture for class 12 were received for evaluation. In the second phase, commencing on 1 April, Sanskrit answer sheets for class 10 and Economics, Mathematics, and Biology answer sheets for class 12 will be received. Evaluation for the second phase will begin on 4 April.

Results expected by 10 May

Approximately 18,000 students from government and private schools in Dhamtari district appeared for the class 10 and 12 board examinations. The examinations have concluded, and the evaluation process has begun. Every effort is being made to release the results on time as per the schedule set by the Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal. Sources suggest that the results may be released by 10 May. However, the education department has not yet received any official instructions regarding this.

