CG Board Result: 10th and 12th Exam Results Announced
CG Board Result: 10th and 12th Exam Results Announced

According to information received from the Education Department, a total of 8,185 students appeared for the 12th standard examination, comprising 3,418 boys and 4,767 girls.

May 08, 2025 / 04:09 pm

Patrika Desk

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CG Board) announced the results for the 10th and 12th board examinations on Wednesday. Seven students from the district secured a place in the merit list for the entire state. In the district-level merit list, government school students outperformed private school students.
According to the released data, the overall pass percentage for the 12th standard in the district was 77.52%, with girls achieving 80.83% and boys 73.43%. Similarly, the overall pass percentage for the 10th standard was 71.92%, with girls achieving 77.54% and boys 65.61%.
564 Students Absent in 12th Standard Examination

According to information received from the Education Department, a total of 8,185 students appeared for the 12th standard examination, comprising 3,418 boys and 4,767 girls. Of these, 3,532 students secured first division, 2,708 students secured second division, and 103 students secured third division. 6,343 students passed the examination. 1,264 students required supplementary exams, and 564 students failed. The overall pass percentage for the 12th standard was 77.52%.
In the 10th-standard examination, 10,564 students appeared, including 5,860 girls and 4,704 boys. Of these, 4,016 students secured first division, 3,290 students secured second division, and 292 students secured third division. 910 students required supplementary exams. 2,010 students were absent. The overall pass percentage for the 10th standard in the district was 71.92%.

