CG Board Results 2025: How to Check Chhattisgarh 10th & 12th Results

Number of Candidates Approximately 5.71 lakh students appeared for the board examinations this year. The examinations were held in March, and the process of checking answer sheets began in the same month. 36 evaluation centres were set up across the state, and the evaluation of all answer sheets was completed by 17 April. Last year, 75.61% of students passed class 10, with Simran Sabba from Jashpur topping with 99.50%. In the class 12 results, 80.74% of students passed, with Mahak Agrawal from Mahasamund topping with 97.40%.

How to Check CGBSE 10th and 12th Result? To view the result, first visit the official website cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the “High School/Higher Secondary Result 2025” link.

Now enter your roll number and date of birth.

Upon submission, your result will appear on the screen, which you can download or print. CGBSE: Award Information to be Shared The Chhattisgarh Board Result 2025 will be released by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, boys' pass percentage, girls' pass percentage, Chhattisgarh Board 10th toppers, Chhattisgarh Board 12th toppers, and information about the awards they will receive will also be shared.