ChatGPT Plus Now Free for College Students: How to Claim the Offer

BharatApr 04, 2025 / 03:25 pm

Patrika Desk

ChatGPT Plus

ChatGPT is increasingly becoming an integral part of people’s work. This AI-based software helps people perform their tasks more efficiently and easily. The company has released a new update regarding ChatGPT. OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, has announced a special offer for students in the USA and Canada. Under this offer, all eligible students will receive ChatGPT Plus service for free until 31 May 2025. This service commenced on 31 March 2025 and will be valid for two months.

ChatGPT: Who Can Avail This Offer?

Under this offer, OpenAI has stipulated that full-time or part-time students studying at a recognised degree-granting institution in the USA and Canada can avail of this offer. Students will need to use SheerID for ID verification. If a student’s college or institution is not on the list, OpenAI has provided a link through which they can request to add their institution. Students who are already ChatGPT Plus subscribers can also take advantage of this offer. They only need to provide proof of their student status. After verification, a two-month free membership will be added to their account.

ChatGPT Plus: What Does This Offer Include?

ChatGPT Plus is a premium membership that offers better features and higher usage limits compared to the general membership. It normally costs $20, but it’s now free for students for a limited time.

ChatGPT Plus Features: How to Avail This Offer

Students can use ChatGPT Plus to:

  • Condense class notes or study material into summaries or flashcards.
  • Learn or understand new languages.
  • Understand complex subjects and topics in simpler language.
  • Create or improve outlines for essays and articles.
  • Summarise academic research papers and extract key points.
  • Generate ideas for projects, speeches, or presentations.

