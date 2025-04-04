ChatGPT Plus Now Free for College Students: How to Claim the Offer

ChatGPT: Who Can Avail This Offer? Under this offer, OpenAI has stipulated that full-time or part-time students studying at a recognised degree-granting institution in the USA and Canada can avail of this offer. Students will need to use SheerID for ID verification. If a student’s college or institution is not on the list, OpenAI has provided a link through which they can request to add their institution. Students who are already ChatGPT Plus subscribers can also take advantage of this offer. They only need to provide proof of their student status. After verification, a two-month free membership will be added to their account.

ChatGPT Plus: What Does This Offer Include? ChatGPT Plus is a premium membership that offers better features and higher usage limits compared to the general membership. It normally costs $20, but it’s now free for students for a limited time.