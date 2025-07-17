Check JOSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result: Follow These Simple Steps

JoSAA has clarified that the ‘float’ or ‘slide’ option will not be available to candidates in the sixth round. In this stage, candidates must accept their allotted seat definitively. Candidates who have received a seat in an IIT cannot relinquish their seat. However, candidates who have received a seat in an NIT, IIIT, or GFTI can withdraw their names until 21 July 2025. Such candidates must respond to queries related to withdrawal by 22 July.