17 July 2025

Thursday

Education News

Check JOSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result: Follow These Simple Steps

JoSAA has clarified that in the sixth round, candidates will not be able to avail the ‘float’ or ‘slide’ options. In this stage, candidates will have to finally accept their allotted seat.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

JOSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result OUT
JOSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result OUT(Image-Freepik)

JOSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result OUT: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the JOSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result on 16 July 2025. Candidates who registered for this round can check their allotted seat details on the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in. Students must report to their allotted institute online between 16 July and 20 July 2025. This process involves paying the seat acceptance fee and uploading necessary documents to confirm admission. The allotted institute fee can be paid until 20 July, while queries related to fees will be addressed until 21 July.

Seat Float/Slide Option Unavailable

JoSAA has clarified that the ‘float’ or ‘slide’ option will not be available to candidates in the sixth round. In this stage, candidates must accept their allotted seat definitively. Candidates who have received a seat in an IIT cannot relinquish their seat. However, candidates who have received a seat in an NIT, IIIT, or GFTI can withdraw their names until 21 July 2025. Such candidates must respond to queries related to withdrawal by 22 July.

How to Check the Result

First, visit the official website, josaa.nic.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the “Round 6 Seat Allotment Result” link.
Enter your application number and password.
Your seat allotment details will be displayed on the screen.
Complete the reporting process by uploading the necessary documents.
Pay the seat acceptance fee online.
Keep a screenshot or printout of the confirmation page for your records.

JOSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

What is JoSAA?

JoSAA is a centralised online counselling system through which the admission process for 127 technical institutes across the country, such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, is conducted.

