Chhattisgarh Board Results 2025: Sarguja Girls Shine

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the results for the Class 10th and 12th board examinations for the year 2025.

May 07, 2025 / 05:45 pm

Patrika Desk

10th topper Bhumika Rajwade

Ambikapur. The Chhattisgarh Secondary Education Board has released the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Three girls from Sarguja district, Bhoomika Rajwade, Divya Chauhan, and Khushboo Barik have secured places in the Class 10 merit list. Bhoomika achieved 9th rank, while Divya and Khushboo secured 10th rank. In Class 12, Ayesha Khan from Sarguja secured 7th rank. Girls from Sarguja district have brought honour to the region in both examinations, with no boys making it to the merit list.
The Chhattisgarh Secondary Education Board released the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations at 3 pm on Wednesday. In Sarguja district, Bhoomika Rajwade, a student of the Government High School in Latori, Lakhanpur block, achieved 9th rank in the Class 10 merit list with 97.83 percent marks.
10th topper Divya Chauhan and Khushboo Barik
Two students from Prayas Residential School, Ambikapur, Divya Chauhan and Khushboo Barik, secured 10th rank with 97.67 percent marks.

One Girl from Sarguja in Class 12 Merit List

In the Class 12 board examinations, Ayesha Khan secured 7th rank in the merit list with 96.95 percent marks. The girls of Sarguja have done exceptionally well in both examinations. The Sarguja Collector, school administration, and their families have congratulated them and wished them a bright future.

