Chhattisgarh Pre-B.Ed 2025 Results Released: Check Now

Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Exam 2025 Result: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has declared the Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Exam 2025 Result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the board's official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. The board has also released the combined merit list and final answer key. The exam was held on 22 May 2025 in two shifts. The Pre B.Ed exam was conducted in the morning shift, and the Pre D.El.Ed exam in the afternoon shift. The Pre B.Ed exam was held from 10:00 AM to 12:15 PM. Currently, only the Pre B.Ed exam result has been released. The Pre D.El.Ed result is expected to be declared soon.
To view the result, first visit the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the 'Pre B.Ed Result 2025' link.
Enter your registered mobile number and password on the login page.
Fill in the captcha code and submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can take a printout for your records.
Bhishek Namdev – 81 marks
Gopal – 81 marks
Vivek Kumar Gautam – 81 marks
Tarun Kumar Baghel – 80 marks
Nitish Kumar – 80 marks
Ajay Kumar – 80 marks
Approximately 1.90 lakh candidates applied for the Pre B.Ed exam 2025, out of which more than 1.26 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The board released the provisional answer key on 10 June. After resolving objections, the result has now been declared based on the final answer key. The counselling process for B.Ed admissions will begin soon. Last year, there were approximately 14,400 seats in nearly 150 B.Ed colleges in the state. However, this year, many institutions have not received accreditation, which may lead to a reduction in the number of seats.