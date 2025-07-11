11 July 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Chhattisgarh Pre-B.Ed 2025 Results Released: Check Now

Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Result Out: The Pre B.Ed examination was held from 10:00 AM to 12:15 PM. Currently, only the Pre B.Ed exam result has been released. The Pre D.El.Ed result is expected to be declared soon.

Raipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 11, 2025

Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Exam 2025 Result
Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Exam 2025 Result

Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Exam 2025 Result: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has declared the Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Exam 2025 Result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the board's official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. The board has also released the combined merit list and final answer key. The exam was held on 22 May 2025 in two shifts. The Pre B.Ed exam was conducted in the morning shift, and the Pre D.El.Ed exam in the afternoon shift. The Pre B.Ed exam was held from 10:00 AM to 12:15 PM. Currently, only the Pre B.Ed exam result has been released. The Pre D.El.Ed result is expected to be declared soon.

How to Check the Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Exam 2025 Result

To view the result, first visit the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the 'Pre B.Ed Result 2025' link.
Enter your registered mobile number and password on the login page.
Fill in the captcha code and submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can take a printout for your records.

Top Performers in the Exam

Bhishek Namdev – 81 marks
Gopal – 81 marks
Vivek Kumar Gautam – 81 marks
Tarun Kumar Baghel – 80 marks
Nitish Kumar – 80 marks
Ajay Kumar – 80 marks

Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Exam 2025 Result Direct Link

Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Result: Number of Candidates who Appeared for the Exam

Approximately 1.90 lakh candidates applied for the Pre B.Ed exam 2025, out of which more than 1.26 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The board released the provisional answer key on 10 June. After resolving objections, the result has now been declared based on the final answer key. The counselling process for B.Ed admissions will begin soon. Last year, there were approximately 14,400 seats in nearly 150 B.Ed colleges in the state. However, this year, many institutions have not received accreditation, which may lead to a reduction in the number of seats.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

11 Jul 2025 11:02 am

English News / Education News / Chhattisgarh Pre-B.Ed 2025 Results Released: Check Now
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.