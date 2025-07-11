Chhattisgarh Pre-B.Ed 2025 Results Released: Check Now

Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Exam 2025 Result: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has declared the Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Exam 2025 Result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the board's official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. The board has also released the combined merit list and final answer key. The exam was held on 22 May 2025 in two shifts. The Pre B.Ed exam was conducted in the morning shift, and the Pre D.El.Ed exam in the afternoon shift. The Pre B.Ed exam was held from 10:00 AM to 12:15 PM. Currently, only the Pre B.Ed exam result has been released. The Pre D.El.Ed result is expected to be declared soon.