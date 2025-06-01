scriptChhattisgarh to Recruit 5,000 Teachers | Latest News | Patrika News
Chhattisgarh to Recruit 5,000 Teachers

Recruitment of teachers for 5,000 vacant posts is planned in Chhattisgarh. This will accelerate teaching and learning in the state’s schools and provide students with quality education.

Jun 01, 2025 / 05:55 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC TRE 4.0
Chhattisgarh Teacher Vacancy 2025: If you are a resident of Chhattisgarh and are looking for a government job, then this news is for you. Chhattisgarh is set to recruit teachers for 5,000 vacant positions. This will accelerate teaching and learning in the state’s schools and provide students with quality education.

Recruitment for 5000 Positions

This recruitment drive, undertaken by the Chhattisgarh Education Department, covers various positions. Approximately 5,000 positions are being filled. The application process will be online. However, there is currently no update on when the recruitment process will begin. Teachers with D.El.Ed and B.Ed degrees can apply for this recruitment.

Aim for Quality Education

The Chhattisgarh government is undertaking several key initiatives to improve the state’s education system. One such initiative is the rationalisation of schools and teachers. The process of school rationalisation has begun, and the teacher recruitment process will commence upon its completion. The state government aims to provide quality education where needed and offer better facilities to students.

362 Schools Have Teachers but No Students

In the state’s 30,700 primary schools, there is an average of 21.84 children per teacher. Meanwhile, in upper primary schools, there are 26.2 children per teacher, which is significantly better than the national average. 212 primary schools still lack teachers, and 6,872 primary schools have only one teacher. At the upper primary level, 48 schools lack teachers, and 255 schools have only one teacher. Furthermore, there are 362 schools with teachers but no students.

What is Rationalisation?

Rationalisation is a system where schools have more teachers than students. Teachers are being transferred from such schools to those lacking teachers. This addresses the problem in both types of schools – those with only one teacher and those with teachers but no students. It also reduces the cost of running schools and allows for more classes to be conducted in a single campus.

