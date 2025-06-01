Chhattisgarh to Recruit 5,000 Teachers

Recruitment for 5000 Positions This recruitment drive, undertaken by the Chhattisgarh Education Department, covers various positions. Approximately 5,000 positions are being filled. The application process will be online. However, there is currently no update on when the recruitment process will begin. Teachers with D.El.Ed and B.Ed degrees can apply for this recruitment.

Aim for Quality Education The Chhattisgarh government is undertaking several key initiatives to improve the state’s education system. One such initiative is the rationalisation of schools and teachers. The process of school rationalisation has begun, and the teacher recruitment process will commence upon its completion. The state government aims to provide quality education where needed and offer better facilities to students.

362 Schools Have Teachers but No Students In the state’s 30,700 primary schools, there is an average of 21.84 children per teacher. Meanwhile, in upper primary schools, there are 26.2 children per teacher, which is significantly better than the national average. 212 primary schools still lack teachers, and 6,872 primary schools have only one teacher. At the upper primary level, 48 schools lack teachers, and 255 schools have only one teacher. Furthermore, there are 362 schools with teachers but no students.