CISF AC (Exe) Result Declared: Final Appointments Contingent on Delhi High Court Verdict

Final Results to be Announced After Interviews
The UPSC has stated that the final results will be declared after interviews. Candidates’ marks and other details will be made available on the commission’s website within 30 days of the final result announcement. This information will be available on the website for only 30 days. Candidates are advised to inform the CISF headquarters – DG, CISF, Block No.-13, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 – of any address changes.
It is important to note that final appointments to the Assistant Commandant (Exe.) post will depend on the final decision in the writ petition pending before the Delhi High Court (No. 5877/2022 – Divakar Pandey vs. Ministry of Home Affairs). For more information, please visit the official websites of the UPSC or the CISF.