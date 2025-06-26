CISF AC (Exe) Result Declared: Final Appointments Contingent on Delhi High Court Verdict

•Jun 26, 2025 / 12:56 pm• Patrika Desk

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the written results for the CISF Assistant Commandant (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025, held on 27 April 2025. Candidates whose roll numbers are included in this list have been provisionally selected for the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Medical Standard Test (MST). The CISF will separately inform candidates about the date, time, and venue of these tests. Candidates whose roll numbers are on the list but who do not receive information should contact CISF officials immediately.

Final Results to be Announced After Interviews The UPSC has stated that the final results will be declared after interviews. Candidates' marks and other details will be made available on the commission's website within 30 days of the final result announcement. This information will be available on the website for only 30 days. Candidates are advised to inform the CISF headquarters – DG, CISF, Block No.-13, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 – of any address changes. Union Public Service Commission announces written results of CISF AC (Exe) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 Read here: https://t.co/CdrIHjLy81— PIB India (@PIB_India) June 25, 2025 It is important to note that final appointments to the Assistant Commandant (Exe.) post will depend on the final decision in the writ petition pending before the Delhi High Court (No. 5877/2022 – Divakar Pandey vs. Ministry of Home Affairs). For more information, please visit the official websites of the UPSC or the CISF.