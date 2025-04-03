CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 1161 Posts

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria For Skilled Trades – (Barber, Tailor, Cobbler, Cook, Carpenter, Gardener, Painter, Charge Mechanic, Washer Man, Welder, Electrician and Motor Pump Attendant), candidates must have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination from a recognised board. Candidates with training from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will be given preference.

For Unskilled Trades (Sweeper) – Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognised board is required. Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 18 and 23 years as of 1 August 2025. Applicants must have been born after 1 August 2007 and before 2 August 2002.

CISF Constable Recruitment: How to Apply To apply, first visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Then click on the CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 link. On the new page, fill in the required information and complete the registration.