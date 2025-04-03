scriptCISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 1161 Posts | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 1161 Posts

CISF: The application fee is ₹100 for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates. Women candidates, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and ex-servicemen are exempted from the fee.

BharatApr 03, 2025 / 12:52 pm

Patrika Desk

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: The last date to apply for the Constable positions in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is 3 April 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. A total of 1161 positions will be filled under this recruitment process.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For Skilled Trades – (Barber, Tailor, Cobbler, Cook, Carpenter, Gardener, Painter, Charge Mechanic, Washer Man, Welder, Electrician and Motor Pump Attendant), candidates must have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination from a recognised board. Candidates with training from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will be given preference.
For Unskilled Trades (Sweeper) – Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognised board is required. Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 18 and 23 years as of 1 August 2025. Applicants must have been born after 1 August 2007 and before 2 August 2002.

CISF Constable Recruitment: How to Apply

To apply, first visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Then click on the CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 link.

On the new page, fill in the required information and complete the registration.
Login and fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee (if applicable).

Submit the application form and keep a print copy safe.

CISF: Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100 for General, OBC and EWS category candidates. Women candidates, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and ex-servicemen are exempted from the fee.

News / Education News / CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 1161 Posts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar in Lok Sabha

National News

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar in Lok Sabha

24 minutes ago

Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs: 26% Duty on India

World

Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs: 26% Duty on India

15 minutes ago

RCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT

Sports

RCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT

in 14 minutes

Sikandar Box Office Day 4: Collections Plummet, Film Faces Flop Fears

Bollywood

Sikandar Box Office Day 4: Collections Plummet, Film Faces Flop Fears

in 7 minutes

Latest Education News

Women to Lead in Cybersecurity: College Launches Hacking & Cybercrime Courses

Education News

Women to Lead in Cybersecurity: College Launches Hacking & Cybercrime Courses

in 2 hours

NIOS 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download 10th & 12th Exam Hall Tickets Now

Education News

NIOS 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download 10th & 12th Exam Hall Tickets Now

17 hours ago

CG Board Exam 2025: Three Subjects' Evaluation Complete in Dhamtari

Education News

CG Board Exam 2025: Three Subjects' Evaluation Complete in Dhamtari

2 days ago

CBSE Announces Major Syllabus Overhaul for Classes 10 and 12, Including Mandatory AI Education

Education News

CBSE Announces Major Syllabus Overhaul for Classes 10 and 12, Including Mandatory AI Education

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.