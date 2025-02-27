CISF Recruitment 2025: Thousands of Jobs Open for 10th Pass Candidates

CISF recruitment 2025: Total number of posts Through this recruitment, a total of 1161 posts will be filled in the CISF. The application process will begin on 5 March 2025. The last date is 3 April 2025. Interested candidates can apply within this period.

CISF Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria Regarding eligibility for these posts, it is mandatory for the applicant to have passed class 10 from a recognised board or institution. The age limit is a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 28 years. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules. Candidates will be selected after a multi-stage testing process. The testing process includes the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, trade test, written examination and medical examination. Candidates who successfully pass all stages will be finally selected. Selected candidates will be paid a salary of ₹21,700–69,100 per month.

CISF Vacancy: How to Apply To apply, visit the official CISF website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Click on the online application link for “Constable/Tradesman Recruitment 2025”. Fill in your basic information and generate login credentials.

Upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form.