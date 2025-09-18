CISF Releases Admit Cards for Constable Tradesman PET/PST Exam 2025

CISF Admit Card Download Link: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit cards for the PET and PST for the Constable/Tradesman (CT/TM) recruitment 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,161 vacancies for the post of Constable/Tradesman.
E-admit cards for shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official CISF recruitment website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Candidates need to download and print their admit cards using their login credentials (registration ID and password) to participate in the PET/PST.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will conduct the CISF Constable Tradesmen PET/PST exam on 26 September 2025. According to the official notification, it is mandatory for all candidates to bring their admit cards on the day of the exam. All candidates are advised to carefully read all the information provided on the admit card. Furthermore, they should try to arrive at the centre one or two hours before the scheduled time.