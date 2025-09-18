Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

CISF Releases Admit Cards for Constable Tradesman PET/PST Exam 2025

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit cards for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) under the Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

CISF PET PST Admit Card 2025, CISF Admit Card Download Link, CISF Exam 2025 Admit Card, CISF Physical Test Admit Card, CISF PET PST Hall Ticket,
CISF Exam Admit Card (Image: AI)

CISF Admit Card Download Link: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit cards for the PET and PST for the Constable/Tradesman (CT/TM) recruitment 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,161 vacancies for the post of Constable/Tradesman.

E-Admit Card Issued

E-admit cards for shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official CISF recruitment website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Candidates need to download and print their admit cards using their login credentials (registration ID and password) to participate in the PET/PST.

When Will PET and PST Exam Be Held

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will conduct the CISF Constable Tradesmen PET/PST exam on 26 September 2025. According to the official notification, it is mandatory for all candidates to bring their admit cards on the day of the exam. All candidates are advised to carefully read all the information provided on the admit card. Furthermore, they should try to arrive at the centre one or two hours before the scheduled time.

How to Download the Admit Card

  • To download the admit card for the PET and PST exam, first visit the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
  • Then, click on the CISF PET/PST Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage.
  • Now enter your registration number, password, and captcha code.
  • Your admit card will then open on your screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout.

18 Sept 2025 11:52 am

