CISF to Recruit 70,000 Personnel Over Five Years

CISF Recruitment 2025: Good news for young people seeking employment with the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). Given the country's needs, the CISF will recruit 70,000 personnel. These appointments will be finalised over the next five years. This is excellent news for young people, providing them with employment opportunities. The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to increase the number of CISF personnel. According to media reports, the current strength is 1.62 lakh, and this has been approved to be increased to 2.20 lakh.