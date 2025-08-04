4 August 2025,

Monday

Education News

CISF to Recruit 70,000 Personnel Over Five Years

These 70,000 recruitments will not be conducted simultaneously. Instead, appointments will be made over five years. The plan is to recruit an average of 14,000 personnel annually.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

CISF Recruitment 2025
CISF Recruitment 2025 (AI Generated Image-Gemini)

CISF Recruitment 2025: Good news for young people seeking employment with the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). Given the country's needs, the CISF will recruit 70,000 personnel. These appointments will be finalised over the next five years. This is excellent news for young people, providing them with employment opportunities. The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to increase the number of CISF personnel. According to media reports, the current strength is 1.62 lakh, and this has been approved to be increased to 2.20 lakh.

These Recruitments to Take Place Over Five Years

These 70,000 recruitments will not be conducted simultaneously. Instead, appointments will be made over a five-year period, with a plan to recruit an average of 14,000 personnel annually. A decrease in Naxalism has been observed in states like Chhattisgarh, leading to expectations of new recruitments and the establishment of industrial centres. Furthermore, there is a target to eliminate Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh by 2026, for which the CISF is required.

Last Year's CISF Recruitment

The CISF recruited 13,230 personnel last year. Further recruitments were also carried out. In 2025, the selection process is underway for 24,098 CISF positions. Recruitments are also being conducted through various quotas. The government is now planning to recruit 4,000 personnel annually for five years. This will include the participation of women. These recruits will be deployed in various departments.

