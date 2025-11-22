CLAT 2026 Admit Card: Exam on December 7, Know Hall Ticket Release Date and Pattern

CLAT 2026 Admit Card Coming Soon (Image: Freepik)
CLAT 2026 Admit Card Date: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 date is fast approaching. Students are filled with anticipation, and at the same time, there's the pressure of the exam. This year, the CLAT examination is scheduled for December 7, 2025. Candidates are awaiting their admit cards. Looking at the pattern of the past few years, hall tickets have generally been released about 10 to 14 days before the examination, so it is expected that the admit cards could be issued anytime now.
All candidates who have registered for this examination, conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities, are now waiting for their hall tickets. The admit card can be downloaded using login credentials once it is released on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Entry into the examination centre will not be permitted without an admit card. Therefore, students are advised to download their admit cards as soon as they are released and keep more than one copy safe.
As every year, the question on every candidate's mind this time is: when exactly will the admit card be released? Based on the previous pattern, it is expected that the hall ticket might be released on or around November 22, 2025, or at any time during the coming week. This is why students are constantly checking the website.
The process to download the admit card is quite straightforward. However, candidates must be aware that the page might become slow at times due to heavy traffic on the website. After the admit card is released, candidates will need to visit the official website, log in, click on the link, and the hall ticket will open.
Sometimes, students find errors in their name, date of birth, photograph, or other details on the admit card. If this happens, there is no need to panic. Candidates can directly contact the Consortium via email. The official email ID for this is clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in. It is important to get all errors corrected before the examination to avoid facing difficulties on the exam day.
The examination pattern will remain the same as before this year. Both the UG and PG tests will be for 120 marks, with a time limit of 2 hours. One mark will be awarded for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for an incorrect answer.
The UG examination includes English, Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.
Whereas the PG examination focuses on subjects such as the Constitution, Jurisprudence, Contracts, Criminal Law, Environmental Law, Tax Law, and others.
CLAT 2026 is a significant opportunity for students across the country who aspire to gain admission to National Law Universities. Now that the examination is near, candidates are advised to download and thoroughly check their hall tickets as soon as they become available to avoid any kind of inconvenience on the examination day.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending