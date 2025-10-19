CMAT 2026: Registration Open for MBA Admissions, Know the Details

CMAT 2026 (Image-Freepik)
CMAT 2026 Exam Date: The update is here. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website cmat.nta.nic.in. The CMAT exam is conducted for admission to courses like MBA, PGDM in management institutes across the country. Candidates who wish to take admission in these courses can apply by November 17, 2025.
The last date for online application for this form has been set as November 17, 2025. The last date for fee payment is November 18, 2025. The form correction window will be open from November 20 to November 21, 2025. Candidates are advised not to wait for the last date and complete the application process in advance.
The CMAT 2026 exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. This exam is conducted to assess the management aptitude and analytical ability of the candidates. The question paper will include a total of five sections: Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.
Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General category will have to pay ₹2500. Women / SC / ST / OBC (NCL) / EWS / PwD / Third Gender candidates will have to pay ₹1250 as application fee. The fee can be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.
