CMAT 2026: Registration Open for MBA Admissions, Know the Details

The last date for online application for CMAT 2026 has been set as November 17, 2025. The last date for fee submission is November 18, 2025. The form correction window will be open from November 20 to November 21, 2025.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 19, 2025

CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 (Image-Freepik)

CMAT 2026 Exam Date: The update is here. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website cmat.nta.nic.in. The CMAT exam is conducted for admission to courses like MBA, PGDM in management institutes across the country. Candidates who wish to take admission in these courses can apply by November 17, 2025.

Important Dates Related to CMAT 2026 Application

The last date for online application for this form has been set as November 17, 2025. The last date for fee payment is November 18, 2025. The form correction window will be open from November 20 to November 21, 2025. Candidates are advised not to wait for the last date and complete the application process in advance.

Exam Pattern

The CMAT 2026 exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. This exam is conducted to assess the management aptitude and analytical ability of the candidates. The question paper will include a total of five sections: Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

How to Fill the Form

  • To fill the form, first visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage of the website, click on the “CMAT 2026 Registration” link.
  • On the new page, select ‘New Registration’ and create your login details.
  • Fill the application form and upload the required documents.
  • Pay the prescribed application fee online.
  • After submitting the form, take a printout and save it.

Application Fee Details

Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General category will have to pay ₹2500. Women / SC / ST / OBC (NCL) / EWS / PwD / Third Gender candidates will have to pay ₹1250 as application fee. The fee can be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Published on:

19 Oct 2025 11:31 am

