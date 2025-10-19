CMAT 2026: Registration Open for MBA Admissions, Know the Details

CMAT 2026 Exam Date: The update is here. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website cmat.nta.nic.in. The CMAT exam is conducted for admission to courses like MBA, PGDM in management institutes across the country. Candidates who wish to take admission in these courses can apply by November 17, 2025.