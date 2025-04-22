scriptCrack JEE Advanced: Exam Tips for IIT Admission | Latest News | Patrika News
Crack JEE Advanced: Exam Tips for IIT Admission

JEE Main Advance Exam Tips: The JEE Advanced exam will be held on 18 May. Let’s find out how to prepare for the JEE Main exam in less than a month.

Apr 22, 2025 / 04:36 pm

Patrika Desk

The results for the JEE Main Session 2 exam are out. Registration for the JEE Advanced exam is about to begin. This exam will be held on 18 May. Candidates who have successfully cleared the JEE Main exam are now focusing on the JEE Advanced exam.
Students appearing for JEE Advanced have less than a month left. Preparing for the JEE exam in such a short time is challenging. The JEE Advanced exam is significantly more difficult than the JEE Main exam. Success requires a strong conceptual understanding, critical thinking, and effective time management. Let’s explore how to prepare for the JEE Advanced exam.

How to Prepare for JEE Advanced

Thoroughly Review the Syllabus

Check the syllabus for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Review the syllabus for Physics, Chemistry, and Maths separately. Note down high-weightage topics and focus on them.

Time Management is Crucial

Time management is essential for any exam preparation. Create a schedule that allows for 10-12 hours of study daily. Dedicate the first four hours to learning new concepts or addressing weaker topics. Use the afternoon for problem-solving and sample papers, and the evening for revision and error analysis.

What to Do in the Final 4-5 Days

The final 4-5 days are crucial. However, learning new topics at this stage is unproductive. Instead, review previous notes, revise, and practice as many questions as possible. Prepare for the exam by ensuring your admit card and other stationery items are ready.

Books and Notes

For JEE Advanced preparation, thoroughly read NCERT textbooks. For Physics, you can use supplementary books like HC Verma and DC Pandey. For Chemistry, refer to books like MS Chauhan, JD Lee, and N Awasthi, while Arihant is a good choice for Maths.

