25 July 2025,

Friday

Education News

CSIR NET 2025 Admit Cards Released; Download Now

The CSIR NET exam is conducted across India to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes.

Jul 25, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates who applied for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. The exam is scheduled for 28 July 2025.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025: How to Download the Admit Card

To download the admit card, first visit the website csirnet.nta.ac.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the “CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2025” link.
Enter your login credentials, such as your registration number and password.
The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout to keep it safe for future reference.

CSIR NET 2025: A Crucial Exam for Science Research and Teaching

The CSIR NET exam is conducted across the country to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes. This exam is primarily for candidates in science, engineering, and technology.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

CSIR NET Exam: Subjects Included in the Examination

This year, NTA is conducting the examination in the following subjects: Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences (in two shifts), and Physical Sciences. The exam will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode. Papers will be of MCQ type and divided into three parts. All papers will be conducted on the same day without any breaks between them.

25 Jul 2025 09:09 am

Education News / CSIR NET 2025 Admit Cards Released; Download Now
