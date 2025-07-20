20 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

CSIR NET 2025 City Intimation Slip Released: Check Your Exam Centre

The NTA has officially released the city intimation slip for the CSIR NET 2025 examination. Read the full story.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

CSIR NET 2025 City Slip
CSIR NET 2025 City Slip (Image Source: Gemini)

CSIR NET 2025 City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates appearing for this exam can now find out their exam city from the official website.

Candidates participating in the exam can download this city slip using their login details from the NTA website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. However, the NTA has clarified that this city slip is not the admit card but is released to provide advance information about the exam centre.

When will the Admit Card be Released?

Information regarding the admit card states that it will be made available on the website on 24 or 25 July 2025. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards in time and bring a valid photo ID card along with the admit card to the examination centre.

Exam Date and Time

The CSIR NET 2025 exam will be held on 28 July 2025 (Sunday) in two shifts.

  • First Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
  • Second Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Subjects Covered in the Exam

This exam will be conducted in the following subjects:

  • Mathematics
  • Earth, Atmospheric, Oceanic and Planetary Sciences
  • Chemical Sciences
  • Life Sciences
  • Physical Sciences

How to Download the CSIR NET 2025 City Slip

First, visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘Joint CSIR-UGC NET June-2025: Advance City Intimation Slip’ link.

A login page will open, where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin, and then submit.

Your exam city slip will then appear on the screen, which you can download.

CSIR Net City Intimation Slip 2025 Link

Plan Your Travel in Advance

Since the examination centre may be in a different city, candidates are advised to make travel arrangements in advance to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the exam.

Preparations for the CSIR NET 2025 exam are in the final stages. With the release of the exam city slip, candidates now have the correct information about their exam centre. The admit card will also be released soon, so candidates are advised to regularly check the website and keep all exam-related documents ready.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

20 Jul 2025 03:51 pm

English News / Education News / CSIR NET 2025 City Intimation Slip Released: Check Your Exam Centre
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.