CSIR NET 2025 City Intimation Slip Released: Check Your Exam Centre

CSIR NET 2025 City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates appearing for this exam can now find out their exam city from the official website.
Candidates participating in the exam can download this city slip using their login details from the NTA website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. However, the NTA has clarified that this city slip is not the admit card but is released to provide advance information about the exam centre.
Information regarding the admit card states that it will be made available on the website on 24 or 25 July 2025. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards in time and bring a valid photo ID card along with the admit card to the examination centre.
The CSIR NET 2025 exam will be held on 28 July 2025 (Sunday) in two shifts.
This exam will be conducted in the following subjects:
On the home page, click on the ‘Joint CSIR-UGC NET June-2025: Advance City Intimation Slip’ link.
A login page will open, where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin, and then submit.
Your exam city slip will then appear on the screen, which you can download.
Since the examination centre may be in a different city, candidates are advised to make travel arrangements in advance to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the exam.
Preparations for the CSIR NET 2025 exam are in the final stages. With the release of the exam city slip, candidates now have the correct information about their exam centre. The admit card will also be released soon, so candidates are advised to regularly check the website and keep all exam-related documents ready.