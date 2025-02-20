CSIR NET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released

scriptCSIR NET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released | Latest News | Patrika News
CSIR NET City Slip Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Joint CSIR examination 2025.

Feb 20, 2025

CSIR NET City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Joint CSIR examination 2025. This city slip will inform students about their exam centre city. The admit card will be released soon. Candidates appearing for the exam can check their city slip on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in. The admit card can also be downloaded from the same website once released.

Check City Slip Using These Details

Candidates appearing for the exam can check their city slip on the official website using their application number and date of birth. Download the city slip.

How to Download the City Slip (CSIR NET City Slip How to Download)

Visit the official website of CSIR NET csirnet.nta.ac.in
Click on the CSIR NET City Intimation Slip download link on the homepage

In the next step, enter your application number and date of birth

The city slip will open on the screen
Read it and download it

NTA has issued a notice stating that this city slip is only for advance information. This will give the candidates prior information about the examination centre.

CSIR NET Exam Date

The CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session exam will be held between 28 February and 2 March 2025. The CSIR NET admit card will contain important information such as the exam date, time, location, roll number, etc. Candidates must ensure they carry their hall ticket along with valid ID proof to the examination hall. Failure to do so will result in disallowing them from sitting for the exam.

