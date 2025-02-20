CSIR NET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released

Check City Slip Using These Details Candidates appearing for the exam can check their city slip on the official website using their application number and date of birth. Download the city slip.
How to Download the City Slip (CSIR NET City Slip How to Download) – Visit the official website of CSIR NET csirnet.nta.ac.in
– Click on the CSIR NET City Intimation Slip download link on the homepage – In the next step, enter your application number and date of birth – The city slip will open on the screen
– Read it and download it NTA has issued a notice stating that this city slip is only for advance information. This will give the candidates prior information about the examination centre.
CSIR NET Exam Date The CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session exam will be held between 28 February and 2 March 2025. The CSIR NET admit card will contain important information such as the exam date, time, location, roll number, etc. Candidates must ensure they carry their hall ticket along with valid ID proof to the examination hall. Failure to do so will result in disallowing them from sitting for the exam.