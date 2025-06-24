scriptCSIR UGC NET 2025 Application Deadline Extended | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Application Deadline Extended

Jun 24, 2025 / 04:46 pm

Patrika Desk

CSIR UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 examination. Interested candidates can now apply until 26 June 2025. To apply, visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in. The last date for fee submission is 27 June 2025. The application form correction window will be open from 28 June to 29 June 2025. The exam dates are 26 to 28 July 2025.

Question Papers in Two Languages

This computer-based test (CBT mode) will have three sections, with all questions in MCQ format. The exam will be conducted in two languages, Hindi and English. Candidates must take the paper in the language selected in the application form. In case of any ambiguity in a question, the English version will be considered final and valid. The exam duration is 180 minutes or three hours. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

How to Apply

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on the ‘CSIR UGC NET June 2025’ registration link on the homepage.
Register by filling in the required information.
Login and fill out the application form.
Upload documents and pay the fee.
Submit the completed form and take a printout of the confirmation page.
A candidate can only fill out one application form. Strict action will be taken against any candidate who fills out more than one form.

