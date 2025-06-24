CSIR UGC NET 2025 Application Deadline Extended

Question Papers in Two Languages This computer-based test (CBT mode) will have three sections, with all questions in MCQ format. The exam will be conducted in two languages, Hindi and English. Candidates must take the paper in the language selected in the application form. In case of any ambiguity in a question, the English version will be considered final and valid. The exam duration is 180 minutes or three hours. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

How to Apply Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the ‘CSIR UGC NET June 2025’ registration link on the homepage.

Register by filling in the required information.

Login and fill out the application form.

Upload documents and pay the fee.

A candidate can only fill out one application form. Strict action will be taken against any candidate who fills out more than one form.