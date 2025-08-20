Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Final Answer Key Released

Candidates Can Download Directly from csirnet.nta.ac.in Without Logging In. Results will also be released soon.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2025
CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2025 (Image: Freepik)

CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the CSIR-UGC NET 2025. Candidates can view and download it from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. Importantly, no login details are required to access the final answer key.

When will the Result be released?

Following the release of the final answer key, the exam results are also expected to be announced soon. The NTA has clarified that the results will be prepared based on the final answer key.

Provisional Answer Key and Objections

  • The NTA released the provisional answer key on 3 August.
  • Candidates were then given an opportunity to raise objections regarding the questions.
  • A prescribed, non-refundable fee was charged for each objection raised.
  • Subject matter experts reviewed the objections, and those found valid were incorporated into the final answer key.

When was the Exam Conducted?

The CSIR NET July exam was conducted on 28 July 2025. This computer-based test (CBT) was held for 195,241 candidates across the country.

How to Check the Final Answer Key

  • Visit the NTA's official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the CSIR NET Final Answer Key link.
  • A PDF will open containing the correct answers to all questions.
  • Download the PDF and compare it with your answers.

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 02:26 pm

