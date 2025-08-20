CSIR UGC NET 2025 Final Answer Key Released

CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the CSIR-UGC NET 2025. Candidates can view and download it from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. Importantly, no login details are required to access the final answer key.
Following the release of the final answer key, the exam results are also expected to be announced soon. The NTA has clarified that the results will be prepared based on the final answer key.
The CSIR NET July exam was conducted on 28 July 2025. This computer-based test (CBT) was held for 195,241 candidates across the country.