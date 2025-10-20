CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Applications Open Until This Date, Steps to Apply

There is an important update regarding the CSIR UGC NET December 2025: the application deadline is fast approaching. The last date to apply for the CSIR UGC-NET December 2025 session is very near. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised candidates who have not yet applied to fill out the online form as soon as possible on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. The last date for application has been set as October 24, 2025. No applications will be accepted after this date. This examination determines eligibility for the posts of Lectureship (LS), Assistant Professor, and PhD admission in universities and colleges. Candidates are advised to submit only one application form. Submitting more than one form will lead to the cancellation of the application.