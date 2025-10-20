CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Applications Open Until This Date, Steps to Apply

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 (Image-Freepik)
There is an important update regarding the CSIR UGC NET December 2025: the application deadline is fast approaching. The last date to apply for the CSIR UGC-NET December 2025 session is very near. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised candidates who have not yet applied to fill out the online form as soon as possible on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. The last date for application has been set as October 24, 2025. No applications will be accepted after this date. This examination determines eligibility for the posts of Lectureship (LS), Assistant Professor, and PhD admission in universities and colleges. Candidates are advised to submit only one application form. Submitting more than one form will lead to the cancellation of the application.
The NTA commenced the application process for this examination on September 25, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2025. Candidates will have the opportunity to correct any errors in their application forms on October 27 and 28, 2025. The application fee for general category candidates is ₹1150. For EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates, the fee is ₹600. SC/ST/PwBD candidates will have to pay ₹325. The fee can be paid through net banking, credit/debit card, or UPI.
The CSIR UGC-NET examination is conducted in a total of five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Mathematical Sciences.
The maximum age limit for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) is set at 30 years. There are provisions for age relaxation for reserved categories. SC, ST, PwBD, Third Gender, and women candidates are eligible for a 5-year relaxation, while OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates are eligible for a 3-year relaxation. There is no age limit for the Lectureship/Assistant Professor posts.
If candidates encounter any issues during the application process, they can call 011-69227700 or 011-40759000. They can also reach out via email at csirnet@nta.ac.in. To avoid server issues at the last moment, candidates are advised to complete the application process well in advance.
