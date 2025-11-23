CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Exam on December 18: Know Exam Pattern and Negative Marking Rules

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 (Image-Freepik)
CSIR UGC NET December 2025: With the announcement of the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 dates, students across the country have intensified their preparation. This examination, scheduled for December 18, not only offers an opportunity for Junior Research Fellowship but also opens doors to teaching positions in colleges. Therefore, it is crucial for candidates to prepare with a thorough understanding of the paper pattern and negative marking. The complete exam structure is explained in simple terms below.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct this examination for a duration of three hours. The paper will be online and will be worth a total of 200 marks. It includes major science subjects such as Life Science, Earth Science, Chemical Science, Mathematical Science, and Physical Science.
The paper is divided into three parts – Part A, Part B, and Part C. Each part assesses a different type of understanding and ability of the candidate.
Part A – General Aptitude: This section is common for all subjects. It includes questions on reasoning, graph interpretation, data interpretation, and basic mathematics. 20 questions are given, out of which 15 need to be solved.
Part B – Subject-Based Questions: This part contains questions directly related to your chosen subject. This section tests your fundamental understanding.
Part C – Analytical Ability Test: This is considered the most challenging section of the paper. It features high-level analytical and problem-solving questions. Here, not just information, but the ability to use it to find the correct solution is assessed.
A unique aspect of CSIR NET is that the rules for negative marking vary for each subject. Therefore, it is essential to understand the deductions for incorrect answers.
Chemical Science: 25% of the marks are deducted for each incorrect answer.
Earth Science: 25% deduction in Part A and B, while in Part C, negative marking of up to 33% is applicable.
Life Science: 25% negative marking is uniformly applied across all three parts.
Mathematical Science: 25% deduction in Part A and B, but there is no negative marking in Part C.
Physical Science: 25% of the marks are deducted for incorrect answers in all three sections.
There is not much time left for the examination. In such a scenario, focusing on revision rather than starting new topics will be more beneficial. Additionally, it is important to know the extent of negative marking in each section to avoid losses from incorrect answers while attempting the paper. CSIR NET tests not just knowledge but also the ability to manage time effectively and choose questions wisely.
