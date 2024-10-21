scriptCTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes | Latest News | Patrika News
CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

CTET 2024: Only a few types of changes are possible in the CTET form. Through the CTET 2024 Correction Window, applicants can correct their name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, nationality, employment status, date of birth, category, disability category, address, mobile number, chosen paper, paper II subject, educational background, examination center preferences, language I and/or II selection, and institution name.

CTET 2024
CBSE has opened the correction window for making any updates in the CTET application form from today, i.e., October 21. Candidates who want to make any changes or corrections to their form can do so until October 25. After this, no changes will be allowed. Candidates can log in to the official website ctet.nic.in and make changes to their form. Candidates will also have to pay the correction fee.

To make changes in the form, first, visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Click on the Correction Window CTET 2024.

Log in with your application number, password, and security pin to open your form.
Make the necessary changes in the form.

Save and submit the changes.

CBSE conducts the CTET exam twice a year. The first exam is held in July and the second exam is held in December. The exam consists of two papers. Candidates who pass Paper 1 are eligible to teach classes 1 to 5, while candidates who pass Paper 2 can teach classes 6 to 8.

