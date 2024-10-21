CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

Application Form To make changes in the form, first, visit the official website ctet.nic.in. Click on the Correction Window CTET 2024. Log in with your application number, password, and security pin to open your form. To make changes in the form, first, visit the official website. Click on the Correction Window CTET 2024. Log in with your application number, password, and security pin to open your form.

Make the necessary changes in the form. Save and submit the changes. Details Can be Changed Only a few types of changes are possible in the CTET form. Through the CTET 2024 Correction Window, applicants can correct their name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, nationality, employment status, date of birth, category, disability category, address, mobile number, chosen paper, paper II subject, educational background, examination center preferences, language I and/or II selection, and institution name.