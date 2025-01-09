CTET December 2024 Results Released: Check Your Score Online

CTET Result December 2024: How to Check Your Result To view the CTET December Result, first visit the official website, ctet.nic.in. On the website’s homepage, click on the link ‘CTET Result 2024’. After clicking on the link, enter your roll number to access your result. To view the CTET December Result, first visit the official website,. On the website’s homepage, click on the link ‘CTET Result 2024’. After clicking on the link, enter your roll number to access your result.

Your result will then be displayed on the screen. Download and save your result using the download option. CTET December Result: Passing Marks Regarding the qualifying marks for the CTET exam, candidates must obtain minimum qualifying marks to pass. General category students must score at least 60 per cent (90 marks). Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates must score a minimum of 55 per cent (82 marks) to pass.