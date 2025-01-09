scriptCTET December 2024 Results Released: Check Your Score Online | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CTET December 2024 Results Released: Check Your Score Online

CTET Result December 2024: Candidates can check their results on the official website, ctet.nic.in, using their roll number.

New DelhiJan 09, 2025 / 03:53 pm

Patrika Desk

CTET Result December 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 session. Candidates who appeared for the CTET exam can check their results on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates can view their results using their roll number. The CTET December Exam was conducted on 14 and 15 December 2024. The answer key was released on 1 January 2025.

CTET Result December 2024: How to Check Your Result

To view the CTET December Result, first visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the link ‘CTET Result 2024’.

After clicking on the link, enter your roll number to access your result.
Your result will then be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result using the download option.

CTET December Result: Passing Marks

Regarding the qualifying marks for the CTET exam, candidates must obtain minimum qualifying marks to pass. General category students must score at least 60 per cent (90 marks). Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates must score a minimum of 55 per cent (82 marks) to pass.

CTET: Eligibility for Teacher Recruitment

Candidates successful in CTET Paper-1 can apply for teacher recruitment for classes 1 to 5. Candidates successful in Paper 2 will be eligible for teacher recruitment for classes 6 to 8. Candidates who pass this exam will be eligible to apply for teaching positions in schools across the country, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

