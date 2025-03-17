CUET PG 2025: List of Participating Colleges

Examination to be held from 13th March to 1st April (CUET PG Exam Date) CUET PG examination has commenced on 13th March and will be conducted until 1st April. Admit cards for the examination from 21st to 25th March have been released. Admit cards for the examinations after 25th March will be released later.

Admission to these colleges will be granted through CUET PG score (CUET PG Admission 2025) – Jawaharlal Nehru University – Jamia Millia Islamia – Delhi University – Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University

– Central Sanskrit University – Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University – Delhi Teachers University – Indian Institute of Mass Communication – Ambedkar University, Delhi – Delhi Technological University

– Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University – Netaji Subhas University of Technology – Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women