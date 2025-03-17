scriptCUET PG 2025: List of Participating Colleges | Latest News | Patrika News
CUET PG 2025: List of Participating Colleges

CUET PG Admission 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the CUET PG exam annually.

BharatMar 17, 2025 / 02:24 pm

Patrika Desk

CUET PG Admission 2025
CUET PG Admission 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the CUET UG and CUET PG examinations every year. Admission to various central and other universities across the country is granted based on these two examinations. CUET UG provides admission to undergraduate courses, while CUET PG provides admission to postgraduate courses. Currently, the CUET PG examinations are underway. The NTA has also released the admit cards for the examinations from 21st to 25th March. Let’s see which colleges offer admission based on the CUET PG score.

Examination to be held from 13th March to 1st April (CUET PG Exam Date)

CUET PG examination has commenced on 13th March and will be conducted until 1st April. Admit cards for the examination from 21st to 25th March have been released. Admit cards for the examinations after 25th March will be released later.

Admission to these colleges will be granted through CUET PG score (CUET PG Admission 2025)

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Jamia Millia Islamia

Delhi University

Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University
Central Sanskrit University

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

Delhi Teachers University

Indian Institute of Mass Communication

Ambedkar University, Delhi

Delhi Technological University
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

Netaji Subhas University of Technology

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women

