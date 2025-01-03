CUET PG 2025 Registration Opens with Increased Application Fee

CUET PG Exam 2025: Increase in Application Fee The application fee for CUET PG 2025 has been increased compared to last year. The fee for up to two test papers has been raised by ₹200 for all categories. For the General category, the fee for two test papers is ₹1400, with an additional ₹700 per paper for extra tests. For OBC/NCL and EWS categories, the fee for two test papers is ₹1200, with an additional ₹600 per paper for extra tests. SC/ST/Third Gender candidates will pay ₹1100 for two test papers and ₹600 per additional paper.

CUET PG 2025: Exam Dates The CUET PG Exam 2025 will be held in March 2025, from 13 to 31 March 2025, across 312 cities nationwide. For the past three years, this exam has been used for admissions to central, state, private, and recognised universities. Students can appear for this exam after completing their 12th standard.