Education News

CUET PG 2025 Registration Opens with Increased Application Fee

CUET PG 2025: Application Fee Hiked Compared to Last Year’s CUET PG Exam The application fee for the CUET PG 2025 examination has been increased compared to last year’s exam.

New DelhiJan 03, 2025 / 03:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Important Update on CUET PG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the application process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025). Students seeking admission to postgraduate courses in central universities and other participating institutions can apply online through the NTA’s official website: exam.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. The last date for application submission is 2 February 2025. Following the application process, NTA will provide an opportunity to correct application forms from 3 February to 5 February 2025.

CUET PG Exam 2025: Increase in Application Fee

The application fee for CUET PG 2025 has been increased compared to last year. The fee for up to two test papers has been raised by ₹200 for all categories. For the General category, the fee for two test papers is ₹1400, with an additional ₹700 per paper for extra tests. For OBC/NCL and EWS categories, the fee for two test papers is ₹1200, with an additional ₹600 per paper for extra tests. SC/ST/Third Gender candidates will pay ₹1100 for two test papers and ₹600 per additional paper.

CUET PG 2025: Exam Dates

The CUET PG Exam 2025 will be held in March 2025, from 13 to 31 March 2025, across 312 cities nationwide. For the past three years, this exam has been used for admissions to central, state, private, and recognised universities. Students can appear for this exam after completing their 12th standard.

Important Dates

CUET PG 2025:Important Dates
Online Application Process Begins2 January 2025
Last Date for Online Application2 February 2025
CUET PG Admit CardFour days before the exam
CUET PG Exam Dates13 March to 31 March 2025

