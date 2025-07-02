CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Released: 27 Questions Removed

Result to be Announced Soon Now that the final answer key has been released, the CUET UG 2025 result is expected to be announced soon. Students will be able to view their scorecards by logging in to the official website using their application number and password.

Exam Organisation and Pattern The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted from 13 May to 4 June 2025. The exam was held in two shifts as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). Morning: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Changes were made to the exam pattern this year. The exam comprised three sections: Section 1: Languages (13 languages) Section 2: Domain Subjects (23 subjects)

Section 3: General Aptitude Five marks were awarded for each correct answer, with a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer. Admission to More Than 250 Universities The scores of CUET UG 2025 are accepted by more than 250 central, state, and private universities in India. Students will gain admission to undergraduate courses based on these scores.

How to Check the CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025 Visit the website cuet.nta.nic.in. Click on the 'CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key' link on the homepage. Download the answer key in PDF format. Match your answers and determine your estimated score. Points to Remember This is the final answer key, and the result will be based on it.

The removed questions will not affect the score. Over 1.35 million students who appeared for the CUET UG 2025 exam are now eagerly awaiting their results. If you took the exam, be sure to check the final answer key and begin preparing for the further counselling process.