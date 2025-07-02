scriptCUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Released: 27 Questions Removed | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Released: 27 Questions Removed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for CUET UG 2025. 27 questions have been removed from the key. Candidates can download the final answer key from cuet.nta.nic.in.

Jul 02, 2025 / 12:49 pm

Patrika Desk

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025 Released 27 Questions Dropped Know Marking Scheme

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025) on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. This answer key has been prepared after reviewing objections raised by students. A total of 27 questions have been removed this time, which will not affect the evaluation.

Result to be Announced Soon

Now that the final answer key has been released, the CUET UG 2025 result is expected to be announced soon. Students will be able to view their scorecards by logging in to the official website using their application number and password.

Exam Organisation and Pattern

The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted from 13 May to 4 June 2025. The exam was held in two shifts as a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Morning: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Afternoon: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Changes were made to the exam pattern this year. The exam comprised three sections:

Section 1: Languages (13 languages)

Section 2: Domain Subjects (23 subjects)
Section 3: General Aptitude

Five marks were awarded for each correct answer, with a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer.

Admission to More Than 250 Universities

The scores of CUET UG 2025 are accepted by more than 250 central, state, and private universities in India. Students will gain admission to undergraduate courses based on these scores.

How to Check the CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025

  • Visit the website cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key’ link on the homepage.
  • Download the answer key in PDF format.
  • Match your answers and determine your estimated score.

Points to Remember

This is the final answer key, and the result will be based on it.
The removed questions will not affect the score.

Over 1.35 million students who appeared for the CUET UG 2025 exam are now eagerly awaiting their results. If you took the exam, be sure to check the final answer key and begin preparing for the further counselling process.

