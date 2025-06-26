CUET UG 2025 Results: Check Your Score Easily

How to check the Result To view the result, first visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘CUET UG Result 2025’ link.

Now enter your registration number and date of birth.

As soon as you submit, your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result and keep a printout for future reference.

Objection process and final answer key Objections against the provisional answer key were invited from candidates until 20 June, with a fee of ₹200 per question. A team of subject experts reviewed these objections. If any objection was found valid, the answer key was changed accordingly. It is important to note that candidates will not be individually informed about the status of their objections. The final answer key will be considered final, and the result will be prepared based on it.