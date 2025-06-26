scriptCUET UG 2025 Results: Check Your Score Easily | Latest News | Patrika News
CUET UG 2025 Results: Check Your Score Easily

The CUET UG 2025 examination was conducted between 13 May and 3 June. Due to complaints from some students, the exam was re-conducted on 2 and 4 June.

Jun 26, 2025 / 05:45 pm

Patrika Desk

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 examination in May-June. Following the examination, the provisional answer key was released in June. The final answer key, along with the examination results, is expected to be released soon on the official portal, cuet.nta.nic.in. The results released by NTA will include subject-wise toppers, their scores, and other important statistics. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by following the simple steps given below.

How to check the Result

To view the result, first visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘CUET UG Result 2025’ link.
Now enter your registration number and date of birth.
As soon as you submit, your result will appear on the screen.
Download and save the result and keep a printout for future reference.

Objection process and final answer key

Objections against the provisional answer key were invited from candidates until 20 June, with a fee of ₹200 per question. A team of subject experts reviewed these objections. If any objection was found valid, the answer key was changed accordingly. It is important to note that candidates will not be individually informed about the status of their objections. The final answer key will be considered final, and the result will be prepared based on it.

Examination dates

The CUET UG 2025 examination was conducted between 13 May and 3 June. Due to complaints from some students, the examination was conducted again on 2 and 4 June, especially for those candidates whose questions were found to be different from the prescribed syllabus. CUET UG is an all-India examination conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in various institutions across the country, including central universities.

