CUET UG 2025 Results Today; Check Here

CUET UG Result 2025: Today is an important day for students who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG results today, 4 July 2025. Candidates who appeared in this examination can check their scorecards by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET UG 2025 examinations were held from 13 May to 4 June. Following this, the provisional answer key was released on 17 June, with the deadline for objections set at 20 June. Now, the wait for students is almost over, as the final results will be declared on 4 July.