4 July 2025,

Friday

Education News

CUET UG 2025 Results Today; Check Here

CUET UG Result: Currently, the top option on the cuet.nta.nic.in website is the Final Answer Key. As soon as the results are released, a new link will be made available in the same location.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 04, 2025

CUET UG Result 2025
CUET UG Result 2025(Image-Freepik)

CUET UG Result 2025: Today is an important day for students who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG results today, 4 July 2025. Candidates who appeared in this examination can check their scorecards by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET UG 2025 examinations were held from 13 May to 4 June. Following this, the provisional answer key was released on 17 June, with the deadline for objections set at 20 June. Now, the wait for students is almost over, as the final results will be declared on 4 July.

CUET UG Result 2025: How to Check Your Result

To view your result, first visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the “CUET UG 2025 Result” link once it is active.
A new page will open where you will need to enter your roll number and registration number.
After filling in the information, click on the “Submit” button.
Your scorecard will appear on the screen, which you can download or print.

Additionally, students can also check their results by visiting exam.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG Result 2025 Direct Link

CUET UG Result: What is Currently Visible on the Website?

Currently, the option for the Final Answer Key is visible at the top of the cuet.nta.nic.in website. Once the results are released, a new link will be provided in the same location. According to reports, approximately 1.3 million candidates participated in CUET UG 2025. This examination is mandatory for admission to graduate courses in several universities across the country.

Updated on:

04 Jul 2025 01:48 pm

Published on:

04 Jul 2025 01:41 pm

